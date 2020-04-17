KCSO K-9 officer helps apprehend fleeing suspect after high-speed chase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — A Kings County Sheriff’s K-9 officer helped apprehend a suspect Thursday after the suspect led deputies on a high-speed chase and tried to run away after crashing his vehicle, officials said.

Just after 9 p.m., KCSO deputies were conducting a domestic violence investigation in an unincorporated area of Kings County. While they were conducting the investigation, deputies said they observed the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Rocco Miller, driving in the area of 9th Avenue and east Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Miller, but said he failed to yield and led them on a pursuit.

During the four-mile pursuit, Sheriff’s officials said Miller reached speeds of 100 mph, failed to stop at posted stop signs and failed to stop at red lights.

Miller attempted to turn onto Hayden Avenue from 12th Avenue, and while doing so, crashed his vehicle into the Tractor Supply store's advertising sign located on the corner, deputies said. After wrecking his vehicle, they said Miller exited his vehicle and ran away.

Miller was then apprehended with the assistance of KCSO K-9 officer "Dash."