KCSO K-9 helps apprehend shooting suspect

LEMOORE — A Kings County Sheriff’s Office K-9 helped apprehend a suspect Sunday after officials said the man shot a gas station window and refused to leave his vehicle.
Around 3:30 a.m., deputies responded to the Yokut Gas station in Lemoore regarding a shots fired call.
While en route to the call, deputies said they learned the gunshot came from a vehicle that was still parked in front of the store and was occupied by a male adult.
Officials said the updated information came from a tribal security guard who told them he was standing out in front of the business when the shot was fired and hit the front window, shattering it. They said the guard noticed the man sitting in a black BMW and saw a handgun lying on the front passenger seat.
Deputies said they arrived and located the suspect, later identified as Juan Romero, still in the BMW. They said they made several attempts to call Romero out of the car, but he did not respond.
Officials said the gas station and surrounding area were evacuated and the KCSO SWAT team was called to respond.
After the SWAT team arrived, they attempted to make contact with Romero, however, they said he still did not respond. As deputies waited for the Crisis Response Team to arrive, they said Romero abruptly opened the driver’s side door but continued to refuse the SWAT teams orders.
A KCSO K-9 was used to apprehend Romero after a brief struggle, Sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies said a loaded firearm was located in the passenger seat of the vehicle and was found to have been stolen out of the state of Texas. They said Romero was also found to be a convicted felon.
Authorities said Romero was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. His bail was set at $380,000.
