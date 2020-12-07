KCSO investigates homicide near Corcoran

CORCORAN — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday and left one man dead.

Just before 2 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Highway 43 and Orange Ave, near the city of Corcoran, regarding a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found a male with two gunshot wounds to the front torso. They said the victim was transported to Adventist Medical Center in Hanford, where he died from injuries.

Sheriff’s officials said witnesses on scene described the suspect as an adult male, approximately 5-foot-11, 190 pounds with short black hair. They said the suspect was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath and was also wearing a black bandana to cover his face.

Following the shooting, deputies said the suspect got into a dark colored sedan, possibly 2005 to 2007 model year, and left the scene northbound from Orange Avenue on Highway 43.

Authorities said the case was turned over to the KCSO detectives unit and is actively being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tyler Haener at (559) 852-2818.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

