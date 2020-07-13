KCSO deputies arrest homicide suspect

HANFORD — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a recent homicide case in Hanford.
On July 10, KCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of Hardcastle Drive in Hanford regarding a medical aid.
When deputies arrived, they said they located a deceased male later identified as Sam Carson.
KCSO detectives were summoned and began investigating and processing the crime scene, officials said.
Shortly after, detectives said leads were developed and video evidence was recovered that identified 27-year-old Joseph Guzman as the suspect in Carson's death.
An arrest warrant for homicide was obtained by detectives for Guzman.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, KCSO detectives, along with detectives from the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, said they located Guzman at a residence in the 600 Block of Miller Street in Corcoran.
Authorities said Guzman was arrested without incident and was subsequently booked into the Kings County Jail on the no bail arrest warrant for suspicion of homicide.
An autopsy by the Kings County Sheriff's Office Coroner Division will be conducted on Carson to determine the cause of death.
Officials said no further information is available at this time.
If anyone has information on this case, contact Detective Trenton Janes with Kings County Sheriff's Office at (559) 852-4603 or via email at trenton.janes@co.kings.ca.us.
