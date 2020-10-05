KCSO breaks ground on new headquarters

HANFORD — A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Kings County Sheriff’s Office headquarters was held Monday in Hanford, marking a significant improvement for public safety and the Kings County community.

Sheriff Dave Robinson, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), members of the Kings County Board of Supervisors, KCSO deputies and members of the community all came together to celebrate the occasion.

In its 125 year history, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office has only resided in two permanent locations, the original jail, known now as the Bastille, and its current location on Lacey Boulevard where it has been since 1964.

The $8.2 million facility, to be located next to the current jail at 1520 Kings County Dr., will include a community room for law enforcement partners as well as the public, and will also serve as a heating and cooling center for the homeless. The facility will also include a homeless restroom and shower facility.

Salas helped secure $7 million for this project in the 2018-19 state budget, along with an additional $1.7 million for a new police facility in Corcoran. In total, Salas has helped secure $13.7 million for public safety infrastructure projects in Kings County, including improvements in Lemoore and Avenal.

Robinson said the Sheriff’s Office is long overdue for a new facility. Now the headquarters and the jail will be at same location for the first time in over a decade, bringing all staff together.

“It will allow us to better serve our community and have a more efficient building in a central location,” Robinson said.