Faced with ever-lengthening wildfire seasons, Kings County Fire Chief William Lynch made the case for the need for new dependable firefighting equipment to County officials Tuesday.

Lynch went before the County Board of Supervisors during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13 to request approval to search for a replacement transport for the department's Dozer 9 Caterpillar bulldozer.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the Chief's request, giving him the authorization to both search for and draft a letter of commitment for the selected vehicle, an 18-wheel diesel truck to haul Dozer 9 to various wildfire sites in California.

