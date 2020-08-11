KCDPH works to update COVID-19 data

HANFORD — As California continues to deal with issues regarding the state’s lab reporting system, Kings County hopes to have updated COVID-19 information as soon as possible.

In early August, the California Department of Public Health discovered technology issues with the electronic laboratory reporting system which reports into the state’s disease registry system, known as CalREDIE, likely causing an underreporting of COVID-19 cases.

It’s estimated that 250,000-300,000 records were backlogged, with most but not all related to COVID-19. Officials said COVID-19 cases may have been underreported as far back as July 25.

Patient care and test results were not affected or delayed by this issue and laboratories continue to report test results directly to providers and hospitals. CDPH also said the issue does not affect hospitalization numbers.

However, the issue did delay notifications to health departments, which caused delays in case investigation and contact tracing, said Director Ed Hill of the Kings County Department of Public Health.

During the Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, Hill said while there are still issues with the reporting, state officials hope to have the problems resolved by the end of the week.

In turn, Hill said his department is working to update data this week and hopes to have everything ready by Wednesday. He said data will likely change as they work through the backlog and does not mean there has been a surge in cases.

“We will likely see a sharp increase over the next week as that system comes back online and that backlog is cleared up,” Hill said.