KCDPH updates how COVID-19 data is reported
KCDPH updates how COVID-19 data is reported

Kings County Health Department on Lacey Boulevard in Hanford.

 Sentinel File Photo

HANFORD — The Kings County Department of Public Health announced that it has changed the way data is reported on its COVID-19 webpage to align with how the California Department of Public Health reports the data for Kings County.

Previously, the department separated the cases associated to skilled nursing facilities and state operated correctional facilities from all other community cases in Kings County, while CDPH reported all positive cases for Kings County together, excluding the incarcerated positive cases within the prisons in the county.

Effective immediately, the county’s COVID-19 webpage will reflect the county’s positive case count combining all positive cases associated to skilled nursing facilities and employees of the state operated correctional facilities that reside in Kings County.

“This change will not be adding any additional cases that are not reported in our daily case count,” said a press release from KCDPH. “We will continue to report all incarcerated positive cases within the prisons separate from our community cases.”

KCDPH updates the www.kingscovidinfo.com website everyday by 10 a.m. KCDPH said it strives to be transparent and will share as much information with the public as possible while also protecting the confidentiality of patients, which means that some data that is of interest to the public may still not be published.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

