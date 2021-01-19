KCDPH says COVID-19 vaccine is still safe after ‘isolated event’

HANFORD — After the California Department of Public Health issued a statement on Sunday advising all providers to pause administering lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Kings County Department of Public Health Director Ed Hill said the vaccine is still safe.

“We still strongly encourage people to continue to get vaccinated,” Hill said. “If I was allowed, I would have my staff give me that vaccine from that lot today.”

Kings County will continue to administer vaccines to residents 65 years or older.

The pause in administering the vaccine from lot 41L20A came after “fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention” over a 24-hour period, Dr. Erica Pan, California State Epidemiologist, said. The individuals suffered allergic reactions to the vaccine, a known side effect of the Moderna vaccine.

“[An allergic reaction] is where there is actually an anaphylactic reaction where somebody requires treatment either with Benadryl or epinephrine,” Hill said.

None of the individuals who suffered an allergic reaction were admitted to the hospital.

“We’re only pausing at the recommendation of CDPH,” Hill said. “The CDC, FDA nor Moderna have said that there’s any cause for alarm and it’s been one isolated event in one clinic in California where they saw what they considered adverse reactions.”

Kings County received 300 doses from the now-paused lot and administered 200 doses to ARIA Community Health Centers staff and the public between Jan. 13-15. Of those doses administered, Aria has not observed any allergic reactions. Aria has contacted patients who received the vaccine from lot 41L20A as a precautionary measure.