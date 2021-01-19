KCDPH says COVID-19 vaccine is still safe after ‘isolated event’

HANFORD — After the California Department of Public Health issued a statement on Sunday advising all providers to pause administering lot 41L20A of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Kings County Department of Public Health Director Ed Hill said the vaccine is still safe.
“We still strongly encourage people to continue to get vaccinated,” Hill said. “If I was allowed, I would have my staff give me that vaccine from that lot today.”
Kings County will continue to administer vaccines to residents 65 years or older.
The pause in administering the vaccine from lot 41L20A came after “fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention” over a 24-hour period, Dr. Erica Pan, California State Epidemiologist, said. The individuals suffered allergic reactions to the vaccine, a known side effect of the Moderna vaccine.
“[An allergic reaction] is where there is actually an anaphylactic reaction where somebody requires treatment either with Benadryl or epinephrine,” Hill said.
None of the individuals who suffered an allergic reaction were admitted to the hospital.
“We’re only pausing at the recommendation of CDPH,” Hill said. “The CDC, FDA nor Moderna have said that there’s any cause for alarm and it’s been one isolated event in one clinic in California where they saw what they considered adverse reactions.”
Kings County received 300 doses from the now-paused lot and administered 200 doses to ARIA Community Health Centers staff and the public between Jan. 13-15. Of those doses administered, Aria has not observed any allergic reactions. Aria has contacted patients who received the vaccine from lot 41L20A as a precautionary measure.
The remaining 100 doses have been put on hold until further investigation by the CDPH clears their use again or asks for their recall, a highly unlikely move, according to Hill.
“Given the numbers of vaccines that were given, we are going to see some reactions,” Hill said. “We know from the studies … there are some allergic reactions, which is common in vaccines.”
The Moderna vaccine is no different than any other medication that comes with potential side effects to a certain section of the population. The difference is other medications are not dispensing mass quantities like the country is with the COVID-19 vaccine.
Additionally, there were more than 300,000 doses from lot 41L20A that shipped throughout California and none of the other counties have reported any incidents, Hill said.
The biggest problem is that the news may discourage people from getting the vaccine, which according to KCDPH, is already seeing a 90% declination rate.
“It gives us concern because those folks that are of that mindset will use this as an opportunity to say, ‘See, the vaccine’s not safe,’” Hill said. “This is one isolated event in one county.”
In a Monday press release from the KCDPH, they said “The state’s decision to pause administration based on a single report is reflective of the scrutiny these vaccines are under, and the absolute commitment to safety at the state and local level.”
