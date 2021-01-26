KCDPH continues to warn about high case rate

HANFORD — With the lifting of the regional stay-at-home order on Monday, the Kings County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue with COVID-19 prevention measures, including wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and staying home when sick.

The lifting of the order means the county will go back to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy with color-coded tiers. Kings County is currently in the Widespread Purple Tier with a current daily adjusted COVID-19 case rate of 77.2 per 100,000 and the seven-day average testing positivity at 17.5%.

Under the Purple Tier, multiple sectors can immediately begin to operate outdoors with modifications, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, places of worship and more. Sectors allowed to operate indoors with modifications include all retail and shopping centers at a maximum of 25% indoor capacity, and hair salons, barber shops and nail salons.

The Widespread Purple Tier is the highest risk tier and defined as an “Average daily case rate of 7 or more per 100,000 and testing positivity of more than 8%.” Kings County is well above both those metrics. There is a mandatory 21-day wait time to move between tiers and counties can only move one tier at a time.

The next tier Kings County could move into would be Tier 2 or the Substantial Red Tier where the average daily case rate is 4-7 per 100,000 and a testing positivity of 5-8%.

The KCDPH also confirmed they would receive 900 additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.

In addition, last Wednesday, Dr. Erica Pan, California State Epidemiologist said, “Providers that paused vaccine administration from the Moderna lot 41L20A can immediately resume.” Administration of Moderna vaccines from lot 41L20A had been paused since Jan. 17, due to possible allergic reactions.