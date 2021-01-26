KCDPH continues to warn about high case rate

HANFORD — With the lifting of the regional stay-at-home order on Monday, the Kings County Department of Public Health is urging residents to continue with COVID-19 prevention measures, including wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and staying home when sick.
The lifting of the order means the county will go back to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy with color-coded tiers. Kings County is currently in the Widespread Purple Tier with a current daily adjusted COVID-19 case rate of 77.2 per 100,000 and the seven-day average testing positivity at 17.5%.
Under the Purple Tier, multiple sectors can immediately begin to operate outdoors with modifications, including restaurants, gyms, movie theaters, places of worship and more. Sectors allowed to operate indoors with modifications include all retail and shopping centers at a maximum of 25% indoor capacity, and hair salons, barber shops and nail salons.
The Widespread Purple Tier is the highest risk tier and defined as an “Average daily case rate of 7 or more per 100,000 and testing positivity of more than 8%.” Kings County is well above both those metrics. There is a mandatory 21-day wait time to move between tiers and counties can only move one tier at a time.
The next tier Kings County could move into would be Tier 2 or the Substantial Red Tier where the average daily case rate is 4-7 per 100,000 and a testing positivity of 5-8%.
The KCDPH also confirmed they would receive 900 additional doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.
In addition, last Wednesday, Dr. Erica Pan, California State Epidemiologist said, “Providers that paused vaccine administration from the Moderna lot 41L20A can immediately resume.” Administration of Moderna vaccines from lot 41L20A had been paused since Jan. 17, due to possible allergic reactions.
After examining all the evidence collected regarding seven allergic reactions, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and additional allergy and immunology specialists “found no scientific basis to continue the pause” Dr. Pan said. KCDPH vaccination staff will continue to exercise vigilance in monitoring patients for allergic reactions after receiving the shot.
The KCDPH is continuing to vaccinate residents 65 years and older, but currently has a greater demand for the vaccine than supply is available.
“Public Health staff are working seven days a week to ensure vaccines are reaching eligible populations, per the State’s guidance,” Nichole Fisher, Nursing Division Manager for KCDPH, said. “We understand the frustration that some eligible residents might be experiencing when trying to schedule an appointment for the vaccines and we want to assure them that we will continue to provide updates and make appointments available as more vaccines are received.”
Residents who want and are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine are asked to contact their nearest clinic to schedule an appointment while supplies last or be placed on a waitlist pending receipt of additional vaccine doses.
The clinics currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine include:
- Avenal: Aria Health, 148 King Street, (559) 386-9000
- Corcoran: Kings County Public Health, 1002 Dairy Avenue, (559) 852-2002
- Hanford: Aria Health, 329 W. 8th Street, (559) 582-2500
- Kettleman City: Aria Health, 304 Becky Pease, (559) 386-4501
- Lemoore: Aria Health, 209 C Street, (559) 924-7005
- Stratford: Aria Health, 20326 Main St., (559) 947-3500
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com.
