KCCOA works around COVID-19 to distribute food

ARMONA — It was a windy Wednesday morning, but Kings County Commission on Aging Executive Director Bobbie Wartson and others were ready to distribute food to the community as always.
As COVID-19 continues to take its toll on California, the KCCOA was not exempt from its ripple effect. The organization usually distributes food on the first Wednesday of every month at the Longfield Center, but with it closed due to the virus, they had to move the distribution to their office in Armona. They also made it drive-thru only.
Still, people were undeterred by the change in location. When staff arrived at 7 a.m., people were already lined up around the block in their cars, while the food distribution didn’t start until 9 a.m.
“I don’t think there’s a food shortage, but because school’s out, families are having to feed their kids,” Wartson said. “We’re getting a lot of calls that, ‘We don’t have food.’ A lot of calls.”
So since their services were still needed, instead of canceling the food distribution, volunteers and staff took extra precautions.
“Hand sanitizer, Clorox bleach, masks for those that choose to wear them, gloves, aprons and we also have other things on the table that they can use,” Wartson said. “And we’re trying to practice six feet apart.”
As people remained in their cars, some staff members helped put together bags of strawberries, bananas, oranges, onions and other produce and snacks, while others wheeled around their wagons full of the bags to each car. They loaded the food for the people to avoid as much contact as possible because of COVID-19.
And the drive-thru might be here to stay.
“It’s a lot easier than dealing with the lines that we get,” Wartson said. “I was just telling my staff we may want to just do this from here on out instead of dealing with what we’ve been dealing with.”
The food, which comes from the Central California Food Bank, will serve approximately 800 people.
But the food distribution on Wednesday wasn’t the only thing the KCCOA is doing to serve the community. The Lemoore Adult Day Center the KCCOA has was closed and served three meals a day to people.
“We’ve actually been taking that food from over there and giving it to families as we get calls that they don’t have food to eat,” Wartson said.
Wartson also said that because of COVID-19 she has staff with food vouchers purchasing food and then delivering it to people. They went from serving a little over 100 meals a day to nearly 300 per day and about 2,600 for the month of March — a nearly 300% increase.
“It makes you feel really good when you’re doing something to help somebody else when you can put your feelings aside and think about what’s best for the people,” Wartson said. “I thought about it and I’m thinking ok, ‘I know that they need the food now … and if I can get volunteers out here we’re going to go through with it.’”
For more information on the KCCOA, go to www.kccoa.org or call them at (559) 852-2828.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
