KCCOA works around COVID-19 to distribute food

As people remained in their cars, some staff members helped put together bags of strawberries, bananas, oranges, onions and other produce and snacks, while others wheeled around their wagons full of the bags to each car. They loaded the food for the people to avoid as much contact as possible because of COVID-19.

And the drive-thru might be here to stay.

“It’s a lot easier than dealing with the lines that we get,” Wartson said. “I was just telling my staff we may want to just do this from here on out instead of dealing with what we’ve been dealing with.”

The food, which comes from the Central California Food Bank, will serve approximately 800 people.

But the food distribution on Wednesday wasn’t the only thing the KCCOA is doing to serve the community. The Lemoore Adult Day Center the KCCOA has was closed and served three meals a day to people.

“We’ve actually been taking that food from over there and giving it to families as we get calls that they don’t have food to eat,” Wartson said.