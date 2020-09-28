KCBH increases efforts during National Suicide Prevention Month

HANFORD — With the month of September being National Suicide Prevention Month, Kings County Behavioral Health (KCBH) has stepped up its efforts to battle the preventable public and mental health issue that impacts thousands of families every year.
“Suicide Prevention Month is a national effort in combination with National Recovery Month,” Fil Leanos, Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Program Manager at KCBH, said. “It is raising awareness of causality for suicide and also resources to prevent suicide and to assist those that are family members and loved ones of individuals who have committed suicide.”
In order to increase public awareness of suicide prevention, the KCBH, in collaboration with the Kings County Mental Health Task Force, dedicated the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month. On Sept. 15, the County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution to declare September as National Suicide Prevention Month.
In recognition of this declaration, the two departments facilitated the following suicide prevention awareness activities this month:
- Dissemination of resource information to local stakeholders and community based providers and promoted the national life line number via pinwheels placed at local businesses.
- Provided a Veteran’s Advocate suicide prevention training via the County Veteran’s Services Department.
- Expanded radio marketing that targets specific high-risk demographics. The radio ads have expanded from a quarterly to a year-round basis and now include Spanish language outreach efforts.
- Collaborated with Adventist Health to promote prevention efforts within their extensive network of providers and consumers.
- Promotion of regional and national suicide prevention resources to schools.
- Continuing to expediently respond to Kings County suicides via the County’s Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) team to get family members connected to services as quickly as possible.
- Continuing the County’s Depression Reduction Achieving Wellness (DRAW) program via virtual means.
- Continuing the County’s valuable and meaningful support groups via virtual means.
KCBH’s most recent event was a bilingual suicide prevention awareness drive-thru at Reef-Sunset Middle School on Sept. 23. KCBH teamed up with local mental health and substance use disorder providers, including Kings View, West Care, Aspiranet and Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline, to reach over 200 families in the city of Avenal.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the COVID-19 pandemic can “lead to feelings of hopelessness and thoughts about suicide.” Those feelings can originate from personal, family and work-related concerns, including fear that you or your loved ones will get COVID-19, social isolation, anxiety from working in a high-risk environment and more.
“In Kings County, we haven’t seen a significant increase in suicides compared to last year, but we have seen an increase to our warmline and other call-in hotlines,” Leanos said.
For someone in a suicidal state, Leanos said there would be multiple signs, such as talking about suicide, giving their belongings away, extreme isolation, saying goodbye, and others. As far as getting them help, Leanos said it’s important to get them connected to professionals.
“It’s usually when they’re in an extreme amount of pain and they want it to end,” Leanos said. “They don’t want to feel like they’re alone. They want to feel like somebody understands them.
“It’s a long-term solution to a temporary issue and getting them connected to services where people can actually care, people can be an advocate, people can do wellness checks. Depending on the situation, it could be acute, short-term or it could be a long-term mental illness. It all depends on the situation as far as what intervention plan would be as far as the level of family members that are worried about the individual.”
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 800,000 people commit suicide every year or about one person every 40 seconds. In the United States, over 48,000 people died by suicide in 2018 making it the 10th leading cause of death, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
