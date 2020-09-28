KCBH increases efforts during National Suicide Prevention Month

KCBH’s most recent event was a bilingual suicide prevention awareness drive-thru at Reef-Sunset Middle School on Sept. 23. KCBH teamed up with local mental health and substance use disorder providers, including Kings View, West Care, Aspiranet and Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline, to reach over 200 families in the city of Avenal.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the COVID-19 pandemic can “lead to feelings of hopelessness and thoughts about suicide.” Those feelings can originate from personal, family and work-related concerns, including fear that you or your loved ones will get COVID-19, social isolation, anxiety from working in a high-risk environment and more.

“In Kings County, we haven’t seen a significant increase in suicides compared to last year, but we have seen an increase to our warmline and other call-in hotlines,” Leanos said.

For someone in a suicidal state, Leanos said there would be multiple signs, such as talking about suicide, giving their belongings away, extreme isolation, saying goodbye, and others. As far as getting them help, Leanos said it’s important to get them connected to professionals.

“It’s usually when they’re in an extreme amount of pain and they want it to end,” Leanos said. “They don’t want to feel like they’re alone. They want to feel like somebody understands them.

“It’s a long-term solution to a temporary issue and getting them connected to services where people can actually care, people can be an advocate, people can do wellness checks. Depending on the situation, it could be acute, short-term or it could be a long-term mental illness. It all depends on the situation as far as what intervention plan would be as far as the level of family members that are worried about the individual.”