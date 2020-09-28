You are the owner of this article.
KCBH increases efforts during National Suicide Prevention Month
featured top story

KCBH increases efforts during National Suicide Prevention Month

HANFORD — With the month of September being National Suicide Prevention Month, Kings County Behavioral Health (KCBH) has stepped up its efforts to battle the preventable public and mental health issue that impacts thousands of families every year.

“Suicide Prevention Month is a national effort in combination with National Recovery Month,” Fil Leanos, Mental Health Services Act (MHSA) Program Manager at KCBH, said. “It is raising awareness of causality for suicide and also resources to prevent suicide and to assist those that are family members and loved ones of individuals who have committed suicide.”

In order to increase public awareness of suicide prevention, the KCBH, in collaboration with the Kings County Mental Health Task Force, dedicated the month of September as Suicide Prevention Month. On Sept. 15, the County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution to declare September as National Suicide Prevention Month.

In recognition of this declaration, the two departments facilitated the following suicide prevention awareness activities this month:

  • Dissemination of resource information to local stakeholders and community based providers and promoted the national life line number via pinwheels placed at local businesses.
  • Provided a Veteran’s Advocate suicide prevention training via the County Veteran’s Services Department.
  • Expanded radio marketing that targets specific high-risk demographics. The radio ads have expanded from a quarterly to a year-round basis and now include Spanish language outreach efforts.
  • Collaborated with Adventist Health to promote prevention efforts within their extensive network of providers and consumers.
  • Promotion of regional and national suicide prevention resources to schools.
  • Continuing to expediently respond to Kings County suicides via the County’s Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) team to get family members connected to services as quickly as possible.
  • Continuing the County’s Depression Reduction Achieving Wellness (DRAW) program via virtual means.
  • Continuing the County’s valuable and meaningful support groups via virtual means.

KCBH’s most recent event was a bilingual suicide prevention awareness drive-thru at Reef-Sunset Middle School on Sept. 23. KCBH teamed up with local mental health and substance use disorder providers, including Kings View, West Care, Aspiranet and Central Valley Suicide Prevention Hotline, to reach over 200 families in the city of Avenal.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the COVID-19 pandemic can “lead to feelings of hopelessness and thoughts about suicide.” Those feelings can originate from personal, family and work-related concerns, including fear that you or your loved ones will get COVID-19, social isolation, anxiety from working in a high-risk environment and more.

“In Kings County, we haven’t seen a significant increase in suicides compared to last year, but we have seen an increase to our warmline and other call-in hotlines,” Leanos said.

For someone in a suicidal state, Leanos said there would be multiple signs, such as talking about suicide, giving their belongings away, extreme isolation, saying goodbye, and others. As far as getting them help, Leanos said it’s important to get them connected to professionals.

“It’s usually when they’re in an extreme amount of pain and they want it to end,” Leanos said. “They don’t want to feel like they’re alone. They want to feel like somebody understands them.

“It’s a long-term solution to a temporary issue and getting them connected to services where people can actually care, people can be an advocate, people can do wellness checks. Depending on the situation, it could be acute, short-term or it could be a long-term mental illness. It all depends on the situation as far as what intervention plan would be as far as the level of family members that are worried about the individual.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 800,000 people commit suicide every year or about one person every 40 seconds. In the United States, over 48,000 people died by suicide in 2018 making it the 10th leading cause of death, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.

More resources:

Kings/Tulare County Warmline: Anyone, any age, can call the non-crisis Kings/Tulare Warm Line available 24/7, including weekends and holidays. The Warm Line is a number you can call when you need to speak with someone who will listen to your concerns without judgment or criticism. It is a peer-to-peer telephone support service that is staffed by people who have experienced the same kinds of issues a caller might have. We are ready to listen when you are ready to talk. Call (877) 306-2413 (Toll-free).

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: For suicide prevention, contact (800) 273-TALK (8255). No matter what problems you are dealing with, we want to help you find a reason to keep living. By calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) you’ll be connected to a skilled, trained counselor at a crisis center in your area, anytime 24/7. You can also text chat: Text HOME to 741741 from anywhere in the United States, anytime 24/7.

LOSS Team: The Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors, or L.O.S.S. Team. Team members will interact with the family (known as loss survivors) and provide them with resources and support so that they do not have to feel alone as they seek to deal with the emotions that accompany loosing someone to suicide. For more information regarding Kings County’s LOSS Team, call Stephanie Bealer at (559) 852-2975.

Mental Health services for depression or other mental health challenges: Kings County Mental Health provides mental health services to individuals who are publically insured or uninsured experiencing severe and persistent mental health challenges. To receive a mental health assessment Avenal, one can call the Kings County Mental Health Avenal clinic operated by Kings View at (559) 386-2295. If one has private insurance, they would call the toll-free number on the back of their insurance card to inquire as to local mental health providers in their network, and be referred for assessment to an in-network provider affiliated with their insurance.

