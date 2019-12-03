HANFORD — Kings Community Action Organization has been awarded additional funding to expand child care services for families in Kings County.
The funding in the amount of $470,022 comes from the California Department of Education, said a press release from KCAO.
“The additional funding will be a big help for families who are looking to find and maintain employment through safe, reliable, and affordable child care,” said Jeff Garner, executive director of KCAO. “Investments in programs like these support not only the families who are working long hours but also the local employers who benefit from a dedicated workforce.”
You have free articles remaining.
KCAO operates multiple programs that assist families who are working, going to school, or are enrolled in a job training program to receive subsidized child care for children ages 0-13. Currently, KCAO provides subsidized child care to 629 families with an additional 600 families on the waiting list.
Families interested in learning more about KCAO’s child care programs can visit www.kcao.org or call (559) 415-7231.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.