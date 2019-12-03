{{featured_button_text}}
HANFORD — Kings Community Action Organization has been awarded additional funding to expand child care services for families in Kings County.

The funding in the amount of $470,022 comes from the California Department of Education, said a press release from KCAO.

“The additional funding will be a big help for families who are looking to find and maintain employment through safe, reliable, and affordable child care,” said Jeff Garner, executive director of KCAO. “Investments in programs like these support not only the families who are working long hours but also the local employers who benefit from a dedicated workforce.”

KCAO operates multiple programs that assist families who are working, going to school, or are enrolled in a job training program to receive subsidized child care for children ages 0-13. Currently, KCAO provides subsidized child care to 629 families with an additional 600 families on the waiting list.

Families interested in learning more about KCAO’s child care programs can visit www.kcao.org or call (559) 415-7231.

