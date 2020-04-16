KCAO receives $100,000 donation from Edison International

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO) has received a donation of $100,000 from Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison, to provide services to individuals and families in Kings County impacted by COVID-19.

The donation will be utilized to support KCAO’s ability to provide critical services in this unprecedented time. Services provided by KCAO will focus on food, shelter/housing, child care and other important services that will address the needs of Kings County communities.

The generous donation from Edison International will be an important step forward in allowing KCAO to expand existing programs and develop new programs to help local individuals and families.

Jeff Garner, Executive Director of KCAO, responded to the donation from Edison International by stating: “Edison International was the first business to reach out to us as we began our COVID-19 response plan to help families in need. We were beyond grateful when Edison International shared the amount they were wanting to contribute to our service efforts. This level of support does not happen often and to receive this donation in this important period of time is incredible.”