KCAO partners with others for summer food program

HANFORD — Whether it’s blazing outside or just plain old hot, Kings Community Action Organization and its partners never waver in their dedication to make sure kids don’t go hungry over the summer.
KCAO’s Summer Food Services Program was started over 20 years ago as a way to keep kids fed while they’re out of school.
The program provides kids 18 years old and under with meals during the summer months. This year’s program began the second week of June, after most schools were considered out, and will go through the first week of August.
“All the meals are healthy and nutritious,” said Juan Martinez, program coordinator.
Martinez said there are 19 sites across Kings County that distribute meals through the program, each coordinated by a different partner.
In past years, children were expected to eat their meals on site, but Martinez said rules have changed due to COVID-19 and sites are now drive-thru.
The meals are free and there are no income requirements. The only rule is that that the children must be present in the car when the food is picked up.
Sites are primarily open on Mondays and Wednesdays, but enough meals are given to last through the subsequent days.
Last summer, just over 17,700 meals were served and Martinez said he anticipates around 34,600 to be served this summer.
On Wednesday, members of the Kings County District Attorney’s Victim Witness Program volunteered at a distribution site at the Hanford Mall parking lot.
Julia Patino, program coordinator for the Victim Witness Program, said she saw a Facebook post that sites were needed for the KCAO Summer Food Services Program.
Patino wanted to help out with a partnership, so she talked to the mall manager and was able to get a location outside the mall for a drive-thru site.
The drive-thru distribution has been going for two weeks and July 6 and July 8 will be the last days at this particular site, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Patino said the site was slow at first but began to pick up once word started getting around about the distribution through social media.
She said the program has also given her the opportunity to talk to people and give them information about the Victim Witness Program and other resources.
“We just want to see families served — that’s our goal,” Patino said.
In addition to the meals for children, KCAO’s food bank has also provided boxes of produce to go to the families and the office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas donated toys for the kids.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!