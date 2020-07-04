KCAO partners with others for summer food program

HANFORD — Whether it’s blazing outside or just plain old hot, Kings Community Action Organization and its partners never waver in their dedication to make sure kids don’t go hungry over the summer.

KCAO’s Summer Food Services Program was started over 20 years ago as a way to keep kids fed while they’re out of school.

The program provides kids 18 years old and under with meals during the summer months. This year’s program began the second week of June, after most schools were considered out, and will go through the first week of August.

“All the meals are healthy and nutritious,” said Juan Martinez, program coordinator.

Martinez said there are 19 sites across Kings County that distribute meals through the program, each coordinated by a different partner.

In past years, children were expected to eat their meals on site, but Martinez said rules have changed due to COVID-19 and sites are now drive-thru.

The meals are free and there are no income requirements. The only rule is that that the children must be present in the car when the food is picked up.

Sites are primarily open on Mondays and Wednesdays, but enough meals are given to last through the subsequent days.

Last summer, just over 17,700 meals were served and Martinez said he anticipates around 34,600 to be served this summer.

On Wednesday, members of the Kings County District Attorney’s Victim Witness Program volunteered at a distribution site at the Hanford Mall parking lot.

Julia Patino, program coordinator for the Victim Witness Program, said she saw a Facebook post that sites were needed for the KCAO Summer Food Services Program.