KCAO offers rental/mortgage assistance

HANFORD — Kings County residents who have gotten behind on their rental or mortgage payments may now be able to get some relief through a financial assistance program.

Kings Community Action Organization is providing rental or mortgage financial support to help individuals and families impacted by COVID-19.

Joey Cox, intervention prevention support services director at KCAO, said anyone who resides in Kings County that is behind on their rent or mortgage payments due to a COVID-19 related event and is within the 200% poverty range is eligible for the program. This includes those who have or had the disease, lost a job due to the pandemic or had their income reduced because of COVID-19.

The program will pay up to three months of mortgage or rent for eligible applicants, which Cox said will be paid directly to the landlord or mortgage lender. Applicants must be able to provide a W-9 from the landlord or mortgage lender.

“This takes the burden off families financially, even if it’s just a little bit,” Cox said, adding the program will keep families in their homes and prevent possible homelessness.

Initially when the program began, the eligibility of applicants was based on the 100% federal poverty level, but changes at the state level allowed KCAO to work with people who are at the 200% poverty level. For example, the annual income threshold for a family of four is around $52,000 at 200% poverty level, compared to around $26,000 at 100%.

With this expansion, services are open to a lot more people, said KCAO Executive Director Jeff Garner.