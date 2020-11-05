KCAO offers rental/mortgage assistance

HANFORD — Kings County residents who have gotten behind on their rental or mortgage payments may now be able to get some relief through a financial assistance program.
Kings Community Action Organization is providing rental or mortgage financial support to help individuals and families impacted by COVID-19.
Joey Cox, intervention prevention support services director at KCAO, said anyone who resides in Kings County that is behind on their rent or mortgage payments due to a COVID-19 related event and is within the 200% poverty range is eligible for the program. This includes those who have or had the disease, lost a job due to the pandemic or had their income reduced because of COVID-19.
The program will pay up to three months of mortgage or rent for eligible applicants, which Cox said will be paid directly to the landlord or mortgage lender. Applicants must be able to provide a W-9 from the landlord or mortgage lender.
“This takes the burden off families financially, even if it’s just a little bit,” Cox said, adding the program will keep families in their homes and prevent possible homelessness.
Initially when the program began, the eligibility of applicants was based on the 100% federal poverty level, but changes at the state level allowed KCAO to work with people who are at the 200% poverty level. For example, the annual income threshold for a family of four is around $52,000 at 200% poverty level, compared to around $26,000 at 100%.
With this expansion, services are open to a lot more people, said KCAO Executive Director Jeff Garner.
Garner said funding for this program came in the first round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. He said community action agencies across the nation received a share of the funding through the Community Services Block Grant. He said KCAO’s share was a little bit over $400,000 intended to help people that have been impacted by COVID-19.
In addition to using some of the funds to clean and sanitize the organization’s shelter, Garner said a program was also implemented to help residents who have fallen behind on their water bill — something the organization typically doesn’t provide.
“We’ve bridged those two service areas together so if someone comes in for rental assistance, most likely they’re going to be behind on their water bill or vice versa, so we try to connect them to both of those resources,” Garner said. “It’s good that we are able to expand our services into these areas.”
In just the short time the program has operational, Cox said around $30,000 has been paid out, with more than $100,000 left to go.
“To date, we’ve actually assisted 21 households with rental assistance and three households with mortgage assistance,” Cox said. “In the end, it’s really going to make a huge difference.”
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!