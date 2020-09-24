KCAO boosts Census 2020 outreach efforts

HANFORD — We’re less than a week away from the close of Census 2020 efforts, and Kings Community Action Organization has been instrumental in this year’s outreach efforts.

“Our emphasis in being involved in the campaign is really to stress the importance that we all play as community members in this process of being counted,” said Jeff Garner, executive director of KCAO.

Garner said KCAO wasn’t involved much with the last census effort in 2010, but the organization wanted to do more for this year’s efforts to help inform residents about the census, what it entails, the questions asked and the impact it has on the community.

The original plan was for KCAO staff to have more face-to-face interaction with the community through the organization’s various events and food distributions, but Garner said that plan had to be revised when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Instead, Garner said KCAO used more socially-distanced methods of communication, including handing out flyers during food distributions, using social media platforms to inform the community about the census and adding census links to the organization’s website.

He said they also worked in partnership with Kings County, the Kings County Census Complete Count Committee and local cities to add flyers into utility bills and other mailings and have gone door-to-door in certain communities to leave flyers on doors.

“It’s really been a good team effort,” Garner said.

Those efforts seem to be working. Garner said as of Thursday, Kings County’s self-response rate is up to 66.4% — surpassing the 2010 self-response rate of 64.1%.