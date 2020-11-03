Kalish Morrow holds early lead in District B

HANFORD — With the second round results in from the County of Kings Election Department, Hanford District B candidate Kalish Morrow is currently in the lead with 1,708 votes or 43.79%.

Prior to the results, Morrow said she was feeling optimistic about her chances.

“You never know how it’s going to turn out, but I’m feeling pretty good about this,” Morrow said.

Morrow’s “aggressive approach” as she called it, seems to have pushed her in the right direction. She said she believes her campaign did everything it could possibly do with trying to garner support.

“We knocked on over 3,200 doors over the course of the campaign made sure that we dropped off literature, we did mailers and we even did the aerial banner flyover,” Morrow said. “I feel like we exhausted all resources to get the name recognition that we needed.”

Incumbent Sue Sorensen is in second place with 1,233 votes (31.62%) and Jacob Sanchez is in third with 959 votes (24.59%). The race for District B has currently counted 4,104 out of 6,176 votes (66.45%) with 204 undervotes.

“I feel like I’ve had good support the last four years from the community, as well as those in my district,” Sorensen said prior to results posting. “ … Based on that, I would feel a little on the confident side that I should be able to win this seat, but it’s a different year, it’s a different voting time. There’s just a lot of unknowns and I think it’s really hard to get too comfortable.”

Sanchez also spoke with the Sentinel before results and reflected on how much he learned running his campaign. His time with public safety agencies and department heads allowed him to get a better grasp on how the city functions, Sanchez said.