Kalish Morrow declares victory in District B

HANFORD — Kalish Morrow declared victory in Hanford’s District B on Tuesday night.

Her Facebook page posted a statement after results were posted saying, “Thank you to the voters of District B for your overwhelming support and for helping elect Kalish Morrow to Hanford City Council!”

Morrow has garnered 1,708 votes, or 43.79%, to incumbent Sue Sorensen’s 1,233 votes (31.62%). Jacob Sanchez is in third with 959 votes (24.59%). With 66.47% of the votes counted, it’s unlikely there will be a significant change.

“Because of being out there with the community so much, we had a feeling that we might not only win, but we would probably win by a decent margin,” Morrow said. “You just don’t know, especially in a local campaign. We felt really good going into it, but it was still kind of a shock when it did happen.”

After finishing in fourth place in District B four years ago, Morrow said the experience taught her a lot.

“It was the first time I had ever even been involved in a campaign, let alone run for myself, so I didn’t know anything going into it,” Morrow said.

With a self-described aggressive campaign this time around, Morrow knocked on more than 3,000 doors, took to the skies with an aerial banner and engaged in multiple events.

“Every time that we thought that we did enough, we would find more to do and just keep going at it,” Morrow said.

Morrow added that running against Sorensen in 2016 also helped her gain a focus on her campaign.

“I knew how much name recognition Sorensen had and that’s why we needed to get started really, really early, which was not typical for a local campaign like this,” Morrow, who filed to begin fundraising in May of last year, said. “I knew that if we didn’t try to do things differently, I didn’t stand a chance.”