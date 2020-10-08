K-9 helps apprehend suspect

VISALIA — On Sept. 30, at 8:11 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of North Tipton regarding a male assaulting a female. The caller reported the male also swung a knife at him. The reporting party was not injured.
An officer located the suspect, Angel Pedragon, 19, allegedly engaged in an altercation with someone at the Transit Center at Oak and Santa Fe. Pedragon fled on foot and managed to evade the officer, according to police.
Police said that Pedragon had gotten on a city bus and the bus was headed toward Mineral King. Officers located the bus and conducted a stop in front of Kaweah Delta Medical Center. Pedragon exited the bus and attempted to flee on foot, but he was quickly apprehended by an officer’s K-9 partner, according to police.
Pedragon was arrested and treated for a dog bite to his arm. Pedragon was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, domestic battery, domestic violence restraining order violation and resisting arrest.
