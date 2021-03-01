Juvenile arrested after allegedly stealing work truck

VISALIA — On Feb. 20, at approximately 12:34 a.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Kelsey for a report of a prowler.
It was found that a male juvenile had entered onto the property of Housley Demo Co. and stole a work truck. A Visalia Police Department Special Enforcement officer observed the truck a short distance away and attempted a traffic stop.
The vehicle pulled over and as the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle sped off. A short pursuit followed where the stolen vehicle crashed into a fence in the area of Airport Drive and Hanger Way.
The juvenile ran from the vehicle and, after a brief foot chase, was taken into custody. The juvenile was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!