You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile arrested after allegedly stealing work truck
0 comments
top story

Juvenile arrested after allegedly stealing work truck

  • 0

VISALIA — On Feb. 20, at approximately 12:34 a.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to the 1200 block of North Kelsey for a report of a prowler.

It was found that a male juvenile had entered onto the property of Housley Demo Co. and stole a work truck. A Visalia Police Department Special Enforcement officer observed the truck a short distance away and attempted a traffic stop.

The vehicle pulled over and as the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle sped off. A short pursuit followed where the stolen vehicle crashed into a fence in the area of Airport Drive and Hanger Way.

The juvenile ran from the vehicle and, after a brief foot chase, was taken into custody. The juvenile was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steve Bettencourt
Obituaries

Steve Bettencourt

Steve Bettencourt, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the age of 67.

David R. Snell
Obituaries

David R. Snell

David R. Snell, 72, of Lemoore passed away February 9th in Scottsdale AZ. Dave is survived by his wife Barbara of 40 years; his children Frank…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News