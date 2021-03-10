‘Just Mercy’ film producer tapped for virtual conversation

HANFORD — Inspire California is set to host the second installment of its virtual Conversations that Inspire Change series on Sunday, March 14, with “Just Mercy” film producer and criminal justice reformer Scott Budnick.

This Zoom event is open to Central Valley high school, college and graduate students and will primarily focus on the film “Just Mercy,” the Michael B. Jordan film about activist attorney Bryan Stevenson’s fight to reverse the death penalty sentence of a Black man wrongly convicted of murdering a White woman in Alabama.

Sunday’s Conversations that Inspire Change will not only focus on Budnick’s recent film, but on Budnick’s work through his nonprofit the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, an organization which offers rehabilitation services inside prisons and has helped enact legislation in California to ease sentences for juveniles sentenced to life without parole.

Inspire California founder Aaron Brieno, a Hanford native and Hanford West High School graduate, said he’s very excited to have the opportunity for students to speak with Budnick.

“Scott is truly an inspirational person and his social impact in the criminal justice space is immense,” Brieno said.

Inspire California is a community-based organization that provides rural Central Valley high school and college students with comprehensive college preparatory counseling, professional development opportunities and free college campus tours.

Brieno said he has worked to pivot Inspire California’s programming from many of the organization’s in-person events to a series of virtual Zoom-focused learning opportunities.