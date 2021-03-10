‘Just Mercy’ film producer tapped for virtual conversation

HANFORD — Inspire California is set to host the second installment of its virtual Conversations that Inspire Change series on Sunday, March 14, with “Just Mercy” film producer and criminal justice reformer Scott Budnick.
This Zoom event is open to Central Valley high school, college and graduate students and will primarily focus on the film “Just Mercy,” the Michael B. Jordan film about activist attorney Bryan Stevenson’s fight to reverse the death penalty sentence of a Black man wrongly convicted of murdering a White woman in Alabama.
Sunday’s Conversations that Inspire Change will not only focus on Budnick’s recent film, but on Budnick’s work through his nonprofit the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, an organization which offers rehabilitation services inside prisons and has helped enact legislation in California to ease sentences for juveniles sentenced to life without parole.
Inspire California founder Aaron Brieno, a Hanford native and Hanford West High School graduate, said he’s very excited to have the opportunity for students to speak with Budnick.
“Scott is truly an inspirational person and his social impact in the criminal justice space is immense,” Brieno said.
Inspire California is a community-based organization that provides rural Central Valley high school and college students with comprehensive college preparatory counseling, professional development opportunities and free college campus tours.
Brieno said he has worked to pivot Inspire California’s programming from many of the organization’s in-person events to a series of virtual Zoom-focused learning opportunities.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Brieno said the organization has had to cancel a variety of events, including its annual spring break Tech Tour of Google’s global headquarters in Mountain View, California. These events also included free summer college campus tours, week-long summer college access programming and a kid’s summer literacy book give away at the Kings County Library’s Hanford branch.
“It has been very difficult canceling all of our phenomenal in-person events this year, but we are working to adapt and are seeking to pivot towards more virtual-based learning opportunities,” Brieno said. “We began our virtual Conversations that Inspire Change series with civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and it was very well received and attended by over 65 student participants.”
Jessica Fernandez, a former Hanford Joint Union High School student and now a high school junior at The Lawrenceville School, said education is a resource that many had taken for granted until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most educational campuses.
“As most schools across the country have shifted to online classes, education has become a challenge for many because not all students have access to the educational resources necessary for success,” Fernandez said. “Inspire California has once again reshaped what it means to provide educational opportunities by providing students with the opportunity to talk to social impact advocates like civil rights icon Dolores Huerta and now ‘Just Mercy’ film producer Scott Budnick. Its opportunities like this that give students the power to learn about the impact of education and their voice even in a COVID-19 environment.”
Fernandez aspires to become an attorney and future California Senator so that she can utilize her platform to amplify and advocate for farm workers’ rights and greater access to higher education, among other issues.
Brieno said he’s looking forward to the upcoming event with Budnick and hopes to feature another installment of the virtual Conversations that Inspire Change series with new California State University Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro in the near future.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
