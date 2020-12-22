Journey Through Bethlehem is a fun event for families

ARMONA — A short drive to 14341 Hanford Armona Road might be the best decision you make for your family this holiday season.

Tucked away in a field next to the Armona Central Assembly of God Church was the Journey Through Bethlehem, a drive-thru experience telling the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, on Monday.

“This is our first night and it’s been just super amazing,” Wes McMillan, who played a Roman solider, said. “We’ve had a lot of cars come through and it’s just exciting. It’s our very first year and we’re glad that everybody came out to support us tonight.”

The drive-thru event consists of six scenes, including The Prophecy Foretold, The Angel Visit and The City of Bethlehem, leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ.

“With these stay-at-home orders, people are tired of being home,” Wes said. “We want to give a chance to get out without being close together. They can still social distance in their car, they can wear a mask if they want, but they don’t have to get out.”

The Journey Through Bethlehem was complete with live animals, multiple sets and more than 80 cast members. The dozens of animals used for the different scenes were donated by a churchgoer who owns Morning Star Dairy.

“Our people and our congregation have done such a great job,” Pastor Ken McMillan said. “It’s about coming together. It’s been a rough year this year and it’s an awesome thing to come together and share the true meaning of Christ and just to show the world love.”