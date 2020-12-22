Journey Through Bethlehem is a fun event for families

ARMONA — A short drive to 14341 Hanford Armona Road might be the best decision you make for your family this holiday season.
Tucked away in a field next to the Armona Central Assembly of God Church was the Journey Through Bethlehem, a drive-thru experience telling the story of the birth of Jesus Christ, on Monday.
“This is our first night and it’s been just super amazing,” Wes McMillan, who played a Roman solider, said. “We’ve had a lot of cars come through and it’s just exciting. It’s our very first year and we’re glad that everybody came out to support us tonight.”
The drive-thru event consists of six scenes, including The Prophecy Foretold, The Angel Visit and The City of Bethlehem, leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ.
“With these stay-at-home orders, people are tired of being home,” Wes said. “We want to give a chance to get out without being close together. They can still social distance in their car, they can wear a mask if they want, but they don’t have to get out.”
The Journey Through Bethlehem was complete with live animals, multiple sets and more than 80 cast members. The dozens of animals used for the different scenes were donated by a churchgoer who owns Morning Star Dairy.
“Our people and our congregation have done such a great job,” Pastor Ken McMillan said. “It’s about coming together. It’s been a rough year this year and it’s an awesome thing to come together and share the true meaning of Christ and just to show the world love.”
Each scene was well executed, but the one that seemed to be a favorite of families was The City of Bethlehem. The fifth scene had a majority of the cast members with about a dozen sets lining the street.
The City of Bethlehem showcased merchants selling pottery, candles, beads, bread and more.
Cast members never broke character and even interacted with passing cars by trying to sell them their various goods.
“It was our desire that when people drive through the streets of Bethlehem that they’re taken back to the Biblical times,” Wes said. “To the sights and sounds of Bethlehem … and we wanted to bring that to life and that’s what we tried to do.”
They also trotted around goats and had chickens, sheep and llamas for visitors to see. A Roman soldier on horseback completed the scenery by circling the grounds on watch.
Children in the back of cars smiled as they saw the different characters, while some parents recorded on their phones. Every visitor seemed to be surprised by the sprawling display.
“People are looking for some hope and joy and some comfort in this time, especially this year,” Ken said.
The attention to detail that gave visitors an immersive experience was built over a period of about six weeks. Most of the work was initially done on the weekends, but the last two weeks consisted of constructing sets every day for 8-10 hours each day.
“We built every single thing you see — everything,” Wes proudly said. “We didn’t buy anything. We built it from the ground up.”
Despite the thick fog on Monday, 70 cars passed through in the first hour of the event. The drive-thru is free, but donations can be made at the end.
The Journey Through Bethlehem continues for two more nights, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
