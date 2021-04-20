Jose Ramirez, The Wonderful Company team up to fight COVID-19

Jose Ramirez has won many fights over his career. Ramirez, who is currently 26-0 overall and the WBC and WBO Super Light Weight Champion, is setting his sights on another fight. The battle against COVD-19.
Ramirez, who recently received his COVID-19 vaccine, has joined forced with the Wonderful Company to spread the message and encourage people to get the vaccine.
“The hardworking in the Central Valley and the agricultural field are especially important to us. They are tough and loyal people and have great work ethics,” Ramirez said. “We know they are continuing to work and now we just have to make sure they are working safely and well protected. I am happy to see the family at The Wonderful Company effectively giving out the vaccines to workers, their families and members of the small communities that we all care for.”
Getting vaccinated was a commitment that Ramirez made to Central Valley farm workers back on March 22 when he visited the orchards and plant at Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds in Lost Hills, speaking with them directly.
“We all know the pandemic has hit a lot of people and has hit small communities and destroyed and stopped a lot of small business. So, to protect our small businesses and communities we have to take steps and protect ourselves by being vaccinated,” Ramirez said. “If anyone has any questions, they should ask doctors, ask local clinics and seek information so they can feel comfortable in getting the vaccine. It is important for us not to be selfish during this time and protect people.”
Ramirez, who was born in Hanford and is an Avenal native, will face undefeated Joshua Taylor (17-0), the IBF and WBA Super Light Weight champion, in a welterweight unification bout on May 22 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The fight will be broadcast on ESPN.
Ramirez is looking to become the first Mexican American boxer to hold all four welterweight championships in history.
“Thanks to the fact that I have been vaccinated there is a relief that I know the fight won’t be cancelled. That helps me focus better,” Ramirez said. “I am very inspired and motivated by the fight. It is a fight that will change my life and bring a lot or glory to my team, supporters, sponsors, and everyone who has seen me grow. It will bring a lot of pride to two countries, the United States and Mexico. I would be the first Mexican American descendant to ever hold all four world titles and become undisputed World Champion. That has never been done before so it is a history making fight.”
Wonderful Health & Wellness in Delano will be providing the vaccination and has also extended community efforts to fight COVID-19. The clinic is now open to any Kern County resident 16 and older, and appointments can be made by calling 661-720-2660.
“Let’s fight for something bigger than ourselves. Let’s do something thinking of others. It is a great feeling when we do it for the people we care about,” Ramirez said. “If you are hesitant the wonderful company does a great job explaining and giving all the information about the vaccine. Together I think we are going to come out on top.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!