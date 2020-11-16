J Wonder looks to evoke positive vibes with new single

HANFORD — Jonathan Maravilla is ready for some new airwaves.
The local musician, who goes by the moniker J Wonder, is dropping a new song called “With You” and the nostalgically present single is budding with life.
“I would describe this song as a romantic, acoustic, happy, chill vibe where it represents a simple relationship where someone’s talking to their significant other and letting them know that they love being with them,” Wonder said. “It don’t matter where they go, what they do, but they just love being with them and spending time and making memories.”
“With You” is scheduled to drop on Thursday at 9 p.m. PST or Friday at midnight EST on all major streaming platforms. Wonder’s inspiration for the song is found where a lot of others find the same vibes — his significant other, Sophia Medina.
“I get a lot of inspiration from her whether it’s the ideas or the certain lyrics,” Wonder said.
And his process for writing this new single was unconventional and spontaneous in nature. It took less than a day to put together with the majority of it coming on a drive to Los Angeles.
“I was just playing the beat and I was thinking of the hook, a little flow, nice, catchy little melody that would go well with the song,” Wonder said. “Then I just started putting lyrics into the hook first … and then once I get the hook, it’s really easy after to think of a nice little fun verse and change the flow, the dynamics to the whole song.”
There was no initial jotting of notes or sequestered sit-down in a dark room to create the lyrical ballad. Just untethered talent in an open car on an open freeway. He recorded it later that night.
He recorded it later that night with help from local friends. Kevin Mosqueda, who goes by Deduxion, created the beat for the song, Mauricio Rodriguez produced it and Nevin Shoker mixed and mastered it.
“With this one in particular, I’d say it’s almost a different feeling to how it’s a different type of genre versus the ones I’ve done in the past,” Wonder said.
Previously, Wonder’s dropped “The 9 Collab Tape,” a mixtape, “Emociones,” a Latin/Spanish EP and “Thru the 9” — his most streamed EP to date. The latter consequently has his most streamed song “Loving Your Energy.”
His refusal to be pigeonholed into one genre of music has lent to his versatility with his different releases featuring rap, R&B, hip-hop, soul, pop and dancehall beats.
“I’m very into experimenting and being diverse and trying out different styles and different genres,” Wonder said. “When anybody thinks of me or the name, that they know it’s very diverse, it’s for everybody, all types of audiences and different type of sound.”
He extends that wide availability into the message and lyrics of his music as well. In this day and age, where hip-hop and just about all other music is dominated with expletives, Wonder doesn’t curse in his songs. It’s not from a place of righteousness, but inclusion.
“I always try and keep it rated E for everyone that way a more wide range of audience can listen to it,” Wonder said. “I know that there’s a lot of younger students that look up to me or watch what I do so I try to set a positive example to my peers and a lot of the younger generation.”
Wonder holds the younger generation in high esteem because he was one of them. The 24-year-old moved to Hanford when he was six years old and graduated from Sierra Pacific High School in 2014.
He attended West Hills College for four years garnering Associate’s Degrees in Business and Engineering. Now at Fresno State, he plans on graduating in Spring 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering.
His name J Wonder began in high school when his friends were egging him on to make an Instagram. Looking for something catchy, he took the letter J from his first name and Wonder as a translation of his last name, which means wonderful or marvelous in Spanish.
“It became a normal thing, a big part of me now,” Wonder said.
His first song was a cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” during his senior year of high school. He wrote his own lyrics and recorded it on his laptop. He followed that up with “Lost Soul,” a track on “Thru the 9,” when he was at In-N-Out with his now-producer Rodriguez.
“I was like, ‘Yo, man this beat is like crazy,’” Wonder recalled. “Right off the top I was freestyling and I came up with the hook there at that same spot.”
That spot was the parking lot at In-N-Out where the song organically came to life and the rest is history. He released “Thru the 9” January of 2019.
“It was really awesome to see that a lot of people were enjoying it and really liking the good vibes,” Wonder said about “Thru the 9.”
Now poised to release “With You,” Wonder hopes to evoke the same familiar feelings as his music in the past.
“Definitely to know that my music really affects people emotionally, but in a good way,” Wonder said. “The other thing is that you can do a lot of things and anything is possible. … For people not to be afraid to use their talents or to find a hobby with personal skills … and not to be afraid to use them.”
And for fans of J Wonder, look out for a following R&B soul project dropping in December. Wonder promises there's more to come.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
