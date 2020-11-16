J Wonder looks to evoke positive vibes with new single

HANFORD — Jonathan Maravilla is ready for some new airwaves.

The local musician, who goes by the moniker J Wonder, is dropping a new song called “With You” and the nostalgically present single is budding with life.

“I would describe this song as a romantic, acoustic, happy, chill vibe where it represents a simple relationship where someone’s talking to their significant other and letting them know that they love being with them,” Wonder said. “It don’t matter where they go, what they do, but they just love being with them and spending time and making memories.”

“With You” is scheduled to drop on Thursday at 9 p.m. PST or Friday at midnight EST on all major streaming platforms. Wonder’s inspiration for the song is found where a lot of others find the same vibes — his significant other, Sophia Medina.

“I get a lot of inspiration from her whether it’s the ideas or the certain lyrics,” Wonder said.

And his process for writing this new single was unconventional and spontaneous in nature. It took less than a day to put together with the majority of it coming on a drive to Los Angeles.

“I was just playing the beat and I was thinking of the hook, a little flow, nice, catchy little melody that would go well with the song,” Wonder said. “Then I just started putting lyrics into the hook first … and then once I get the hook, it’s really easy after to think of a nice little fun verse and change the flow, the dynamics to the whole song.”

There was no initial jotting of notes or sequestered sit-down in a dark room to create the lyrical ballad. Just untethered talent in an open car on an open freeway. He recorded it later that night.