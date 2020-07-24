'It's something out of our hands': Kings Faire is latest event to be canceled

HANFORD — When the 42nd annual Renaissance of Kings Faire was canceled on Monday, it was the latest in a long string of events to be scrapped due to the coronavirus.

“[It was] pretty tough just to the fact that this would’ve been the 42nd year of doing the faire,” Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva said. “Usually most faires you have your Ren Faire Families that’s committed to that faire, so it was tough letting them know that unfortunately this year we have to cancel.”

The announcement was made on the Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire Facebook page. The statement read in part, “In keeping with the most current recommendations, to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, and to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel the 42nd Annual Renaissance of Kings Faire. We hope you understand.”

Silva said that the Renaissance Faire Committee, which handles vendors, entertainment, the royal court and billing, was originally going to wait until Sept. 1 to make a decision. There was the possibility that the Kings Faire could continue with social distancing and masks.

“It was at first [a possibility] because we were hoping everything would start going away and we’ll get back to normal,” Silva said. “But I think what triggered us to cancel it was the Rose Parade being canceled because that’s a huge event and that’s at the end of the year and there’s other major events being canceled.”