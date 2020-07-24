'It's something out of our hands': Kings Faire is latest event to be canceled

HANFORD — When the 42nd annual Renaissance of Kings Faire was canceled on Monday, it was the latest in a long string of events to be scrapped due to the coronavirus.
“[It was] pretty tough just to the fact that this would’ve been the 42nd year of doing the faire,” Hanford Parks and Recreation Supervisor Armando da Silva said. “Usually most faires you have your Ren Faire Families that’s committed to that faire, so it was tough letting them know that unfortunately this year we have to cancel.”
The announcement was made on the Hanford’s Renaissance of Kings Faire Facebook page. The statement read in part, “In keeping with the most current recommendations, to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, and to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel the 42nd Annual Renaissance of Kings Faire. We hope you understand.”
Silva said that the Renaissance Faire Committee, which handles vendors, entertainment, the royal court and billing, was originally going to wait until Sept. 1 to make a decision. There was the possibility that the Kings Faire could continue with social distancing and masks.
“It was at first [a possibility] because we were hoping everything would start going away and we’ll get back to normal,” Silva said. “But I think what triggered us to cancel it was the Rose Parade being canceled because that’s a huge event and that’s at the end of the year and there’s other major events being canceled.”
They also realized it would be tough to socially distance since the Kings Faire is held at the Civic Park where everything is open. Most other Renaissance Faires are gated, allowing for the ability to monitor and limit the amount of visitors, an impossibility at Civic Park.
The Kings Faire consists of entertainment themed around the Renaissance followed by events and sideshows. George the Giant performs fire tricks while jugglers and storytellers wow the crowds of more than 10,000 that pass through annually.
The approximately 50 vendors sell turkey legs, meat pies, wood oven-cooked pizza, swords and other Renaissance-themed items. Actors walk around and interact with guests, and a King and Queen make up part of the royal court.
“Everything comes together and it just takes you back into time to how everything was,” Silva said.
The Kings Faire, which was originally slated to take place on Oct. 3-4 this year, was last canceled in 2012 due to poor attendance. But the Kings Faire had been going strong ever since.
“It’s something out of our hands, but next year we’ll be back bigger and better,” Silva said. “Hopefully, we’ll get the attendance that we usually get every year.
Information about the 2021 Kings Faire will be posted early next year on their Facebook page.
