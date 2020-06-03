‘It’s about the journey’ - HHS graduates over 300 students

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HANFORD — To say Hanford High School’s graduation ceremony was different this year would be an understatement, but that didn’t stop the pomp and circumstance Wednesday morning.

Hundreds of cars lined the streets for blocks around the HHS campus, each one filled with family and friends of the over 300 students who graduated from the school this year.

Trying to have a socially distant graduation ceremony was difficult, but not impossible.

“We’re doing our best under the circumstances to give the students a lasting memory,” Dr. Scott Pickle, principal, said.

Pickle said this year’s graduation will definitely be remembered for its uniqueness.

Students, along with their family members, were able to get out of their cars and walk together along the sidewalk. Teachers and staff lined up across the sidewalk to cheer them on and the students smiled and waved back.

The students were then handed their diplomas and walked across the stage for pictures while their names were read aloud on a speaker. Cheers echoed and honks came from the decorated cars after each name was called.