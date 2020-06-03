‘It’s about the journey’ - HHS graduates over 300 students

HANFORD — To say Hanford High School’s graduation ceremony was different this year would be an understatement, but that didn’t stop the pomp and circumstance Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of cars lined the streets for blocks around the HHS campus, each one filled with family and friends of the over 300 students who graduated from the school this year.
Trying to have a socially distant graduation ceremony was difficult, but not impossible.
“We’re doing our best under the circumstances to give the students a lasting memory,” Dr. Scott Pickle, principal, said.
Pickle said this year’s graduation will definitely be remembered for its uniqueness.
Students, along with their family members, were able to get out of their cars and walk together along the sidewalk. Teachers and staff lined up across the sidewalk to cheer them on and the students smiled and waved back.
The students were then handed their diplomas and walked across the stage for pictures while their names were read aloud on a speaker. Cheers echoed and honks came from the decorated cars after each name was called.
Pickle said graduation is always the greatest time of the year for educators because they get to celebrate all the students who worked hard to make it to graduation.
“The students have truly handled this like champions,” Pickle said, despite them having to miss out on so much during the end of their senior year.
During this time, Pickle said everyone has learned just how important human connection is. He said his message to the students this year is to be the ones who make a positive difference and change humanity for the better.
Like most of the students, co-valedictorians Darshan Patel and Deesha Patel were bummed out that they weren’t able to experience some rite of passage senior activities, like prom, but they encouraged their fellow graduates not to be too hung up on the fact that they didn’t get a proper graduation ceremony.
“At the end of the day, what matters most is what you did with your years in high school,” Deesha said. “It’s not just about the end, it’s about the journey.”
Moving forward, Darshan advised his classmates to seek out and take advantage of every opportunity.
“Don’t be hesitant,” he said.
The Hanford High School senior graduation video will be available for viewing on Youtube and the school’s website.
