Issues arise with COVID-19 case reporting system

HANFORD — There may be underreporting of COVID-19 cases both statewide and locally due to issues with the state’s lab reporting system, according to the California Department of Public Health.

“CDPH has discovered an underreporting of COVID-19 cases due to technology issues with the electronic laboratory reporting system which reports into the state’s disease registry system (CalREDIE),” the department announced Tuesday.

Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Health, said state representatives verified the issues to his department over the weekend.

“Because of this we are not receiving the most up-to-date information, which is clearly a big issue,” Hill told the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday morning.

However, CDPH said patient care and test results are not affected or delayed by this issue, as laboratories continue to report test results directly to providers and hospitals. It also said the issue does not affect hospitalization numbers.

“While clinicians are still able to report to local health departments, this issue may impact a local public health department’s ability to receive all lab reports in order to case investigate and contact trace,” CDPH said, which Hill confirmed to the board.

So far, Hill said the state doesn’t know the extent of the problem and don’t know when it will be fixed. In the meantime, he said the state will launch temporary processes which will serve as stop-gaps, which will likely put more strains on the local health department because it will have to be managed manually.