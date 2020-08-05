Issues arise with COVID-19 case reporting system

HANFORD — There may be underreporting of COVID-19 cases both statewide and locally due to issues with the state’s lab reporting system, according to the California Department of Public Health.
“CDPH has discovered an underreporting of COVID-19 cases due to technology issues with the electronic laboratory reporting system which reports into the state’s disease registry system (CalREDIE),” the department announced Tuesday.
Ed Hill, director of the Kings County Department of Health, said state representatives verified the issues to his department over the weekend.
“Because of this we are not receiving the most up-to-date information, which is clearly a big issue,” Hill told the Kings County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday morning.
However, CDPH said patient care and test results are not affected or delayed by this issue, as laboratories continue to report test results directly to providers and hospitals. It also said the issue does not affect hospitalization numbers.
“While clinicians are still able to report to local health departments, this issue may impact a local public health department’s ability to receive all lab reports in order to case investigate and contact trace,” CDPH said, which Hill confirmed to the board.
So far, Hill said the state doesn’t know the extent of the problem and don’t know when it will be fixed. In the meantime, he said the state will launch temporary processes which will serve as stop-gaps, which will likely put more strains on the local health department because it will have to be managed manually.
As a result of the reporting issue, Hill said KCDPH has removed the daily case graphs from its website because they are not accurate. He said they will be back up once the issues are resolved and the numbers are up to date.
COVID-19 updates from across Kings County:
- On Aug. 31, the county received its first monthly installment of coronavirus relief funds in the amount of $2.6 million.
- There has been a slight decrease in local COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week.
- Avenal state prison is experiencing another outbreak and has had an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the CDCR website, there have been 323 new cases at the prison in the last 14 days.
- A state-ordered disaster medical assistance team arrived at Adventist Health Hanford and is set to leave on Aug. 20. KCDPH is working with the hospital to request a 30-day extension with the team and are waiting for an answer from the state.
- A new state testing site has been in operation for two weeks on Thursdays and Fridays at Alma’s Flea Market. There are currently over 31 testing sites available within a 26-mile radius of central Kings County.
- Eight new nurses have started last week to help KCDPH. Data analysts and epidemiologists are also expected to come on board soon.
- The county will soon meet with a Central Valley task force sent from the state to help with COVID-19 efforts.
The reporter can be reached at julissazavala@hanfordsentinel.com
