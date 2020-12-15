Investigation is ongoing in attempted robbery, kidnapping case

VISALIA — On Dec. 1, at around 8:10 p.m., an adult female victim was entering into her vehicle after shopping at the Dollar Tree at 3529 W. Noble Ave. As she was entering her vehicle, an unknown male grabbed her in the area of her purse, forcing her to the ground. After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect pulled the victim towards his vehicle which was occupied by at least two other subjects, according to police.
Ultimately, the suspect let the victim go and fled the scene. The purse was not stolen. No similar incidents have been reported to the Department and we believe this to be an isolated case involving the attempted robbery of a purse.
The Department would like to remind shoppers to take extra safety precautions while shopping during this Holiday season. As customary, the Visalia Police Department has increased patrols in and around shopping centers and investigative units have been and will continue to conduct covert details. Detectives have exhausted investigative leads and are now reaching out to the public for any information that can assist in this case.
The Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating this case as an attempted robbery and kidnapping, due to the victim being dragged during the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Morgantini at (559) 713-4104 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.
