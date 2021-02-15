Intersection collision leads to DUI arrest

VISALIA — On Feb. 1, at 10:47 p.m., officers responded to a collision at the intersection of Caldwell and Demaree.
Officers learned that Melvin Pace, 26, allegedly ran a red light eastbound Caldwell and struck a vehicle in the intersection. A third vehicle was struck as a result of the initial collision, according to police. Pace was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested, authorities said. While receiving treatment at KDMC, Pace allegedly resisted officers and assaulted medical staff.
Pace was booked into jail for DUI, resisting arrest, battery on medical personnel, and violation of parole.
