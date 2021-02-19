Inspire California to host virtual financial aid workshop

HANFORD — Inspire California, in conjunction with the California Student Aid Commission, will host a virtual “Cash for College” financial aid workshop to help local students and their families through the pivotal process.

The workshop will be held via Zoom from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

“Inspire California is incredibly thankful to be able to partner with the California Student Aid Commission to provide Central Valley high school students with this phenomenal resource,” said Aaron Brieno, founder of Inspire California. “We hope that this Cash for College workshop will provide Central Valley students and their families with the information they need in order to take advantage of the tremendous financial opportunities available to make college affordable.”

This upcoming virtual event will provide students and their families with the opportunity to hear from presenters from the California Student Aid Commission, who will explain how to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or the California Dream Act Application. California Student Aid Commission presenters will also be able to answer questions students or parents may have about the process in both English and Spanish.

“Inspire California’s mission is to continue to provide college access resources to first generation students from historically underserved communities within California’s Central Valley and events like this ‘Cash for College’ Zoom webinar provide families with important information about the financial aid process” Brieno said.