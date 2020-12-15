Inspire California to host virtual event with Dolores Huerta

HANFORD — This Sunday, Dec. 20, Inspire California will be hosting a virtual “Conversation & Coffee” with civil rights icon Dolores Huerta via Zoom for Central Valley high school, college and graduate students.
Inspire California is a community-based organization that provides rural Central Valley high school and college students with comprehensive college preparatory counseling, professional development opportunities and free college campus tours.
This event follows a summer 2018 conversation with Huerta that Inspire California hosted at Hanford West High School as part of its week-long summer college access initiative that featured a variety of guest speakers such as Huerta, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and then-Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro.
Inspire California founder Aaron Brieno, a Hanford native and Hanford West High School graduate, said he has really worked to adapt Inspire California’s programming to pivot from many of the organization’s in-person events to a series of virtual Zoom focused learning opportunities.
“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Inspire California has already had to cancel our annual April Tech Tour of Google’s global headquarters in Mountain View, California and the accompanying tour of Stanford University that always followed our tour of Google. In addition, all of our summer college programming and events were also canceled,” Brieno said.
The canceled events included Inspire California’s free summer college campus tours, week-long summer college access programming and a kids’ summer literacy book give away at the Kings County Library’s Hanford branch.
“It has been very difficult canceling all of our phenomenal in-person events this year, but we are working to adapt and are seeking to pivot towards more virtual based learning opportunities. We will begin with a series of Zoom ‘Conversations & Coffee’ events featuring special speakers,” Brieno said. “This Sunday’s ‘Conversations & Coffee’ with Dolores Huerta is the first of the series which will eventually include a similar conversation with California State University Chancellor Dr. Joseph Castro as well as many others.”
“Inspire California is always doing its best to provide resources to our community and having such a notable civil rights activist such as Dolores Huerta speak again illustrates one of the amazing opportunities Inspire California provides Central Valley high school and college students” said Vivian Navarro, an Inspire California board of director and current sophomore at West Hills College Lemoore. Navarro is currently majoring in Political Science and aspires to become an immigration attorney.
Rodrigo Maldonado a Hanford High graduate and current pre-medical student at Stanford University, said he’s especially excited for Inspire California’s upcoming event because it reminds him so much of his sophomore year of high school when he first had the opportunity to hear Huerta speak during Inspire California’s Civic Engagement and Community Service summer event in 2018.
“I remember my younger self being so inspired by Huerta’s exuberance as she spoke about historical events that helped shape U.S. history and the history of the Central Valley,” he said. “It is an honor to share space with her again for this upcoming conversation.”
At the conclusion of Maldonado’s undergraduate studies, he plans to attend both medical and business school so that he can become a medical administrator in the Central Valley.
“Education is a resource that most of us have taken for granted until the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most educational campuses. As most schools across the country have shifted to online classes, education has become a challenge for many because not all students have access to the educational resources necessary for success,” said Jessica Fernandez, a former Hanford Joint Union High School student and current high school junior at The Lawrenceville School. “Inspire California has once again reshaped what it means to provide educational opportunities by providing students with the opportunity to meet and learn from civil and farm workers’ rights activist, Dolores Huerta. Its opportunities like this that give students the power to learn about the impact of education and their voice even in a COVID-19 environment.”
Fernandez aspires to become an attorney and future California Senator so that she can utilize her platform to amplify and advocate for farm workers’ rights and greater access to higher education, among other issues.
Brieno is a strong advocate for higher education, having himself obtained a law degree. He now serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff for California State Senator Ben Hueso and Co-Director for the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law’s Legislative & Public Policy Clinic.
“Education truly is the passport to the future and in today’s highly competitive global economy current students have to consider higher education options as a means to achieve their goals,” he said.
Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.
