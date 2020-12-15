Inspire California to host virtual event with Dolores Huerta

HANFORD — This Sunday, Dec. 20, Inspire California will be hosting a virtual “Conversation & Coffee” with civil rights icon Dolores Huerta via Zoom for Central Valley high school, college and graduate students.

Inspire California is a community-based organization that provides rural Central Valley high school and college students with comprehensive college preparatory counseling, professional development opportunities and free college campus tours.

This event follows a summer 2018 conversation with Huerta that Inspire California hosted at Hanford West High School as part of its week-long summer college access initiative that featured a variety of guest speakers such as Huerta, Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) and then-Fresno State President Dr. Joseph Castro.

Inspire California founder Aaron Brieno, a Hanford native and Hanford West High School graduate, said he has really worked to adapt Inspire California’s programming to pivot from many of the organization’s in-person events to a series of virtual Zoom focused learning opportunities.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, Inspire California has already had to cancel our annual April Tech Tour of Google’s global headquarters in Mountain View, California and the accompanying tour of Stanford University that always followed our tour of Google. In addition, all of our summer college programming and events were also canceled,” Brieno said.

The canceled events included Inspire California’s free summer college campus tours, week-long summer college access programming and a kids’ summer literacy book give away at the Kings County Library’s Hanford branch.