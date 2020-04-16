Inmates released on newly-adopted bail schedule

While Robinson said the $0 bail is troublesome for new arrests, he said he’s proud of the justice partners in Kings County.

“I would like to thank Judge Burns for his diligence in protecting our community,” Robinson said. “In addition to Judge Burns, I would also like to thank District Attorney Keith Fagundes and Chief Probation Office Kelly Zuniga for their help in protecting our county.”

Reached Thursday, Fagundes said his office has worked with local law-enforcement to give them the tools to continue to increase bail on those who he said constitutionally deserve bail to be increased or denied.

“It is unfortunate that our state court system decided to impose on our county a solution for which there was no local problem,” Fagundes said, adding the jail’s inmates did not show any signs of COVID-19 exposure, and he believes releasing them without the tools and the supervision necessary to protect victims and without encouragement to rehabilitate was reckless on the state’s part.

Fortunately, Fagundes said the most dangerous inmates have been retained in custody by the efforts of many public safety groups and the local presiding judge.