Inmates released on newly-adopted bail schedule

HANFORD — Following a new rule that waives bail for low-level criminal offenses, 30 inmates were released from the Kings County Jail, but Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson said the impact had the potential to be much more severe if not for the leadership of local justice partners.
On April 6, California’s Judicial Council adopted an emergency bail schedule in response to COVID-19 that applied to new arrests and individuals in jail across California. According to a statement from the council, the temporary rule was put in place as a way to balance public safety with public health as jails throughout the state have reported infections of staff and inmates.
This new bail schedule made bail $0 for almost all misdemeanors and most nonviolent felonies, with some exceptions.
The statewide order gave until 5 p.m. on April 13 to implement the order. The rule will remain in effect until 90 days after the governor lifts the shelter-in-place order.
In consultation with Robert S. Burns, local presiding justice of the Kings County Superior Court, Robinson said he immediately implemented the order on new arrests. However, he said the current inmate jail population was a more complicated matter.
“Some presiding judges in California adopted the new $0 bail retroactively to inmates in jails without consideration for victims and the risk to public safety,” Robinson said in a letter released Wednesday.
The Sheriff’s Office staff worked diligently over the following days looking through a list of almost 500 inmates and came up with a list of 69 jail inmates who may fit the new bail schedule criteria, Robinson said.
This list of 69 inmates was provided to Burns and Kings County District Attorney Keith Fagundes.
Over the next several days and through Easter weekend, Robinson said Burns completed due diligence on the list to make sure the community was protected. Fagundes also scoured the list with his staff and provided the Sheriff’s Office with a list of about 30 people who brought a heightened concern if released.
On April 13, Burns issued an order to release 30 of the 69 inmates.
Of the 30 inmates ordered for release, Robinson said 17 were previously released or released to other counties as follows:
- Four inmates were released by the courts the previous week (two of which were then picked up by other jurisdictions);
- One inmate was picked up by detainer by another jurisdiction;
- Four inmates were released to GPS monitoring in other counties; and
- Eight inmates with residences in other counties were cited out to appear at their next court date.
Robinson said only 13 of the 30 inmates were released back into Kings County. He said four of those 13 inmates were placed on GPS monitoring with Kings County Probation, and the other nine inmates were cited to appear for their next court date.
While Robinson said the $0 bail is troublesome for new arrests, he said he’s proud of the justice partners in Kings County.
“I would like to thank Judge Burns for his diligence in protecting our community,” Robinson said. “In addition to Judge Burns, I would also like to thank District Attorney Keith Fagundes and Chief Probation Office Kelly Zuniga for their help in protecting our county.”
Reached Thursday, Fagundes said his office has worked with local law-enforcement to give them the tools to continue to increase bail on those who he said constitutionally deserve bail to be increased or denied.
“It is unfortunate that our state court system decided to impose on our county a solution for which there was no local problem,” Fagundes said, adding the jail’s inmates did not show any signs of COVID-19 exposure, and he believes releasing them without the tools and the supervision necessary to protect victims and without encouragement to rehabilitate was reckless on the state’s part.
Fortunately, Fagundes said the most dangerous inmates have been retained in custody by the efforts of many public safety groups and the local presiding judge.
“But make no mistake there are some individuals who would otherwise have been paying their debts to society are no longer paying those debts,” Fagundes said. “Luckily our Kings County justice partners work together for the good of our entire community.”
Also reached Thursday, Robinson said his biggest concern is that the rule becomes permanent in the future.
“The inmates who were released, typically had been in the system multiple times before and had shown a disregard for following rules,” he said.
Going forward, Robinson said the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and the other local agencies will work under the guidelines of California Penal Code 1269c, which in part states an officer may request higher bail amounts for those persons arrested, if the arresting officer believes that the amount of bail set forth in the bail schedule for that offense is insufficient to ensure the defendant’s appearance, or to ensure the protection of a victim or family member of a victim.
The reporter can be reached at jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com
