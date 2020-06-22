Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from COVID-19 complications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AVENAL — An inmate at Avenal state prison died on June 20 from what appeared to be “complications related to COVID-19,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 at the prison and the 19th death of an incarcerated person within the CDCR.

CDCR officials said the inmate died at an outside hospital, but are not releasing any additional information. They said the individual’s next of kin has been notified.

Avenal State Prison currently has 132 inmates who are actively positive for COVID-19 and 777 cases that are labeled as “resolved.”

