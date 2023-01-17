The Central Valley’s first ever Baby Expo will be held in Hanford in March, and organizers are looking for vendors interested in participating.

The expo is aiming to be a one-day event for local parents, focusing on all things related to pregnancy, baby showers, births and babies.

Christina Baltazar Photography and Secret Stork Ultrasound have partnered to bring the expo to life, and share a combined passion for helping expecting families find local resources to aid in their pregnancy and parental journeys. They plan on creating a fun, educational and inspiring event for all families who are expecting a baby in the coming year.

