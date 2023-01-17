The Central Valley’s first ever Baby Expo will be held in Hanford in March, and organizers are looking for vendors interested in participating.
The expo is aiming to be a one-day event for local parents, focusing on all things related to pregnancy, baby showers, births and babies.
Christina Baltazar Photography and Secret Stork Ultrasound have partnered to bring the expo to life, and share a combined passion for helping expecting families find local resources to aid in their pregnancy and parental journeys. They plan on creating a fun, educational and inspiring event for all families who are expecting a baby in the coming year.
Baltazar is a fine art portrait photographer based in Lemoore, and has been operating her studio for over 11 years. She specializes in heirloom wall art and albums for families who want to capture major milestones.
Secret Stork Ultrasound seeks to provide high quality gender reveal, 3D/4D and HD live ultrasounds in a relaxing, spa like atmosphere. The Fresno-based company works to provide services for families across the Central Valley.
The expo is currently accepting vendor applications for the event, which will take place at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. They are accepting one to two vendors of various services that specialize in maternity and newborn care including medical care, chiropractors, fitness specialists, massage therapists, and pregnancy boutiques from the tri-county area.
The Baby Expo is planned for March 23 from the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free for the public with a vendor fee of $25 plus door prize, and upgrades available.