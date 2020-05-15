In their own words: What it means to be a peace officer

HANFORD — In honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, the Sentinel asked local law enforcement leaders a few questions about the meaning of being a peace officer and what motivates them every day. Here are their answers:
What does it mean to you personally to be a peace officer?
“I am proud of the important work of peace officers and other first responders in the midst of the global pandemic. Despite these dark times, I have been greatly encouraged by the professionalism and commitment demonstrated by the men and women serving the CHP in the Hanford Area. I take great pride in the vital role we perform by continuing our life-saving mission during this crisis. In the face of widespread fear and uncertainty, we remain committed to our mission to provide safety, service and security to the people of California.
“I am also very encouraged by community support and appreciation for the risks first responders are exposed to and the sacrifices first responders’ family members are making.
“I know this crisis will continue to bring new challenges, but I also know that crisis has a way of revealing and refining our character. What we go through shows us what we can do, and we have an opportunity to gain wisdom from this season of challenges. My priorities are being re-focused, and I am learning to appreciate some things I took for granted. I am very grateful I have the privilege to serve my community as a peace officer.”
- Commander Matt Drewry, Hanford Area CHP
“Being a peace officer for the Sheriff’s Office has been very rewarding the past 25 years. My staff and I love the community we serve. It’s a very stressful job at times, but also rewarding. We have seen the recent examples by my staff to stay involved in the community recently even during a crisis, for example the drive by birthdays, and helping the victims of the vehicle burglary by getting them lunch after it was stolen. Community support for us locally has been unwavering and it’s that support that drives us to do better each day and stay strong for our community.”
- Sheriff Dave Robinson, Kings County Sheriff’s Office
“Being a police officer is one of the most rewarding professions and one that I have wanted to be a part of since I was a young child. Being in a position to help those who are in crisis or moments of vulnerability due to victimization is what has always drawn me to the profession and is what still motivates me to this day. In my nearly 30 years in law enforcement I have encountered some of the most amazing people from all walks of life. I have seen them bounce back from dire circumstances, I’ve seen lives changed, I’ve seen amazing displays of generosity and I have had the pleasure of getting to know some of the best among us. It truly is all about the people that we serve. This is what keeps me going every day and it is why I love this noble profession.”
- Chief Reuben Shortnacy, Corcoran Police Department
What motivates you and your fellow officers to protect and serve others on a daily basis?
“I think that answer may be a little different for everyone. A common thing I hear is to give back to the community that they have grown up in, but it almost always involves protecting and serving those in situations that they can’t control themselves. For me, I was very content working for my family’s business and had no thought of being a peace officer. I was then involved in the tragic death of my niece and I watched as first responders arrived to provide assistance with that event. It left an indelible imprint on me and that motivated me to change. About two years later I was hired as an officer for the Hanford Police Department. Since that day I have sought to help those in need of our service. Whether we are called out to assist someone with a broken water heater or a robbery in progress, those citizens are calling because the situation is beyond their control and I know that my officers and I feel fortunate to be able to enter those situations to help someone in need.
“In my years at the Hanford Police Department I have witnessed countless events where our officers have given of their time, talents and possessions to those in need. I feel fortunate every day to go to work at an occupation I love with incredible people that work hard for our community. Unfortunately, during this week we are reminded that sometimes our time, talent and possessions are not enough and some officers have to give their lives in service of others. Our hearts and thoughts go out to those families, loved ones and officers who have been lost or lost someone to this profession regardless of the circumstances. We will always honor their memory.”
- Chief Parker Sever, Hanford Police Department
“The commitment to helping others motivates us in this profession. Making an impact in people’s lives, however we can achieve that, drives us to do the best we can. In the communities in Kings County, it is easy to get up every day to serve because of the support we receive from our community. Protecting others from the people who victimize our residents is not a task we take lightly. I thank all the police officers and deputy sheriff’s in the cities of Avenal, Corcoran, Lemoore, Hanford and Kings County who work day and night to protect all of us.”
- Chief Rusty Stivers, Avenal Police Department
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!