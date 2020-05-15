In their own words: What it means to be a peace officer

“I think that answer may be a little different for everyone. A common thing I hear is to give back to the community that they have grown up in, but it almost always involves protecting and serving those in situations that they can’t control themselves. For me, I was very content working for my family’s business and had no thought of being a peace officer. I was then involved in the tragic death of my niece and I watched as first responders arrived to provide assistance with that event. It left an indelible imprint on me and that motivated me to change. About two years later I was hired as an officer for the Hanford Police Department. Since that day I have sought to help those in need of our service. Whether we are called out to assist someone with a broken water heater or a robbery in progress, those citizens are calling because the situation is beyond their control and I know that my officers and I feel fortunate to be able to enter those situations to help someone in need.