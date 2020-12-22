ICU capacity still an issue in Valley region

HANFORD — The Kings County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday morning and received the last COVID-19 report of the year before the board returns on Jan. 5

COVID-19 update

Since the start of the pandemic in March, Kings County has had a total of 8,298 COVID-19 cases. So far, 5,438 cases have recovered, leaving 2,770 active cases in the county. There have been a total of 90 deaths in the county.

These numbers do not include state-run correctional facilities located in the county, which have had a total of 6,947 cases across the three facilities. So far, 4,331 cases have recovered, leaving 2,143 total active cases, and there have been 15 deaths.

Ed Hill, Kings County Department of Public Health director, said there continues to be an increase in hospitalizations locally and regionally, both in regular and Intensive Care Unit admissions.

He said there are currently 87 COVID-19 patients at the local hospital, 10 of which are in the ICU. Regionally, there is 0% ICU capacity.

Hill said the Porterville alternate care site is now open but is at max capacity with 10 beds. He said the site is working to expand to 25 beds.

Although Adventist Health hospital in Hanford has the ability to surge 50 beds internally, Hill said having enough health care staff is the main challenge — something that he said is a problem across the state and nation.

Vaccine update

Kings County received its first allotment of 975 Pfizer vaccines on Dec. 17, 700 of which went to Adventist Health. Another 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected sometime this week.