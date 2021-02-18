Hurtado's resolution would honor fallen Porterville firefighters

SACRAMENTO — Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) introduced SCR 14 to honor the lives of Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who both perished tragically a year ago in service of the Porterville community for the Porterville Fire Department.
“Fire Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones were among the best of us – hardworking, selfless, and brave beyond measure,” said Senator Hurtado. “It is important we recognize these men as the heroes they are and honor their memories and sacrifice with this resolution and by serving our communities, just as they did.”
SCR 14 designates a stretch of State Route 65 in the city of Porterville as the “Fire Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway”. The two men were killed battling the City of Porterville Library Fire on Feb. 18, 2020. As the first to arrive to the scene, Figueroa and Jones conducted a primary search to ensure all civilians had exited the building. Unfortunately, the two never made it out, succumbing to fatal injuries incurred during their search.
