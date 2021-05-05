SACRAMENTO — Today Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) announced her appointment as Co-Chair of the Economic and Workforce Health Subcommittee of the Council of State Governments (CSG) 2021-22 Healthy States National Task Force.
“I am excited and ready to represent the Central Valley while serving as Economic and Workforce Health Subcommittee Co-Chair on the Council of State Governments,” said Senator Hurtado. “Senate District 14 experienced many losses during the COVID-19 pandemic and we need to recover with good paying jobs that will meet our changing workforce needs. California will benefit economically with a more robust and skilled workforce. ”
The Council of State Governments (CSG) has launched a new two-year Healthy States National Task Force which will start work in 2021. The task force will assist states with a variety of health and well-being challenges, all of which have been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. This national task force will develop public policy resources and solutions to address state policy challenges in the areas of fiscal health, human health, economic and workforce health, and civic health. Senator Hurtado was invited to Co-Char the Economic and Workforce Health Subcommittee, which will work with approximately 60 state leaders from all three branches of government across the U.S.
Over the biennium, members of the CSG Healthy States National Task Force will be tasked with overseeing research and analysis on selected policy areas, identifying bipartisan policy solutions, developing case studies and providing an outline of recommendations for state elected and appointed officials to use as they work to rebuild state budgets and economies and test innovative, data-informed policy outcomes in the years ahead.
While the long-term impact of the pandemic and its resulting changes are still unknown, state leaders — including those serving on this national task force — are working to anticipate what the coming years might hold for the future of the country’s economic and workforce health, human health, civic health and fiscal health.
“It would be an understatement to say the COVID-19 health crisis has created new challenges; but in these unprecedented times, state leaders have been resilient and flexible and have renewed their commitment to work together,” said David Adkins, CSG executive director/CEO.
In the wake of the pandemic, as states continue to work to identify and implement policies that will improve outcomes across their communities, the task force will work together to analyze best practices and release detailed recommendations that champion excellence in state government. During a time when state leaders across the U.S. recognize the value of putting people first in an evolving economy, the state officials serving on the CSG Healthy States National Task Force will dig deep in order to determine best practices across the established four focus areas and will share state successes with their peers.
“For nearly 90 years, The Council of State Governments has convened public servants who strive to solve complex problems in order to make their communities, states and the world a better place for everyone,” Adkins said.
During this legislative session, Senator Hurtado authored Senate Bill 609—the CalFresh Get Hired Act, which establishes the CalFresh Employment and Training Workforce Program Improvement Act. Her Senate Bill 61 (2021)—the Lifting Families Out of Poverty Act-- will help unemployed and underemployed individuals access and complete workforce training programs through the Lifting Children and Families Out of Poverty Workforce Training Supportive Services Program.
Senator Hurtado has also introduced Senate Bill 40—The California Dream to Medical School Act. This bill will establish the California Medicine Scholars Program which is a pre-med pipeline program for community college students to attend medical school. This program will diversify the physician workforce and make it easier for students to navigate the educational pathway.
The Senator has also introduced the Geriatrician Investment Bill (Senate Bill 441) which will help increase the number of geriatricians to treat an aging California population by adding geriatricians to the primary care physicians who are eligible for loan repayment awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.