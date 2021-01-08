You have permission to edit this article.
Hurtado supports Newsom’s proposed 2021-22 state budget
Hurtado supports Newsom's proposed 2021-22 state budget

SACRAMENTO — Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) issued the following statement today after Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled his proposed 2021-22 State Budget:

“This budget provides relief to workers and businesses hit hard by the pandemic so we can get back to ensuring all Californians have opportunities to thrive. While much more needs to be done, I strongly support the Governor’s early focus on providing targeted relief to low-income Californians, investing an additional $575 million in grants for small businesses and waiving state fees for mom and pop operations devastated by the pandemic. We must also invest in key water and healthcare infrastructure projects with an eye on ensuring rural California, and the Central Valley, gets its fair share.”

