State Senator Melissa Hurtado and Assemblymember Rudy Salas on Tuesday lauded the legislature’s passage of more than $73 million in the state budget for South Valley communities.
In separate statements, the legislators noted 16 projects involving programs, infrastructure, emergency response, preparedness and training, and high education that will be paid for with the funding. They also noted more than $60 billion in other statewide funding which could impact the Valley.
Hurtado highlighted the passage of SB 559, which allocated $100 million for a new Canal Conveyance Capacity Restoration Fund in the state treasury which will go toward repair of canals, many of which run through and serve the San Joaquin Valley.
“This budget has provided the Valley with the largest investment in a long time … to fund water conveyance projects,” Hurtado said. “There are families in my district who do not have running water in their homes. Several communities will benefit from this budget, but until all of the communities receive adequate funding — Senate District 14 is not whole.”
The following are other South Valley-specific projects listed in the state budget:
- $25 million for Fresno Regional Fire Facilities
- $15 million to build the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Bakersfield
- $14 million for a new Bakersfield College, Delano campus multipurpose building
- $6 million for the Nursing and Health Professional Program at CSU Bakersfield
- $2.8 million to repair the City of Reedley’s sewer system
- $2 million for a community center/cooling center in Avenal
- $2 million for a Kettleman City pedestrian bridge
- $2 million for City of Lemoore emergency response funds
- $1.5 million for a new Corcoran water well
- $1.3 million for a Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Skill Center in Kern County
- $750,000 for a new fire engine in Farmersville
- $642,000 for adult programs at the hospitals serving the Kern Community College District
- $120,000 in savings for the City of Shafter
Mayor of Avenal Alvero Preciado said the funding for his city will allow them to pay for the HVAC in the community center, providing an adequately-sized cooling center for the community.
Reedley's mayor Mary Fast, said after an explosion at a wellsite in Lemoore in mid-June which killed one, destroyed a tank, released 1.5 million gallons of water and destroyed 3 million gallons of storage highlighted the urgency of funding for the critical water infrastructure in her city.
“Rural cities in the Central Valley are often left behind by Sacramento, but [Senator Hurtado] has made sure that we have a voice up there,” Fast said.
Salas noted the up to $1,100 in stimulus for California families.
