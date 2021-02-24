Hurtado introduces bill to improve California’s water resilience

SACRAMENTO — Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) has introduced the State Water Resiliency Act of 2021 – legislation that could provide up to $785 million to restore the capacity of California’s critical water delivery infrastructure and repair aging roads and bridges.

The new legislation, Senate Bill 559, could fund repairs to the Friant-Kern Canal, Delta-Mendota Canal, San Luis Canal and California Aqueduct – California’s main state and regional water conveyance infrastructure.

“An investment made in the Central Valley and California’s water infrastructure is an investment made for the nation and all Californians,” Hurtado said. “This investment is critical for our country’s food supply chain, public health and ultimately the livelihoods of our farmworkers and families in rural communities. Restoring this infrastructure is essential to withstanding the long-lasting impacts of climate change while delivering clean, reliable, affordable water for hundreds of disadvantaged communities across California.”

During the last legislative session, Hurtado authored legislation (also numbered Senate Bill 559) that would have — in its original form — invested $400 million to restore the Friant-Kern Canal to its designed capacity. The bill was amended in the State Assembly to require the California Department of Water Resources to report on a proposal for the state to pay a share of the cost to fix the canal.

The proposal was approved by the Legislature on a bipartisan basis, but ultimately vetoed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. In his veto message, Newsom recognized the need for added infrastructure repair to California’s major canal systems and called for “funding that provides water supply and conveyance for the entirety of the state, not one project at a time.”