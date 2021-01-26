You are the owner of this article.
Hurtado: COVID strategy must urgently change in California
Melissa Hurtado xyz

Melissa Hurtado

 Eleakis & Elder Photography

SANGER — Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) has issued a statement urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to change California’s COVID-19 strategy to include increased access to monoclonal antibody treatment.

“We are nearly a year into this pandemic and it has been one crisis after another. Vaccine approval and distribution has brought hope to our communities, but we need to be realistic about the current movement. We are facing a surge, and vaccine distribution has been slow to say the least,” Hurtado said. “In order to save lives and prevent hospitalizations, we need to make monoclonal antibody treatment available today. We need to consider having mobile clinics to provide equitable access to our most vulnerable populations.”

Monoclonal antibody treatment is for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild to moderate symptoms, but are at a high risk for hospitalization.

In November, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use approval for the monoclonal antibody drug “bamlanivimab” for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and youth patients. The treatment, according to the FDA, reduced COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency room visits in clinical trials. It was most notably used by President Donald Trump as he recovered from COVID-19 last year.

The drug may only be administered where health care providers have immediate access to medications to treat a severe infusion reaction and the ability to activate the emergency medical system (EMS), as necessary. An infusion of bamlanivimab takes an hour to administer and medical professionals must monitor and observe patients for an hour after the patient receives treatment.

Julissa Zavala contributed to this report.

