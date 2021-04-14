Hurtado bill to recognize fallen firefighters passes Transportation Committee on consent

SACRAMENTO — Today, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released the following statement after her bill, SCR 14, which will honor the lives of Captain Ramon “Ray” Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones was approved by the Transportation Committee on consent:
“Fire Captain Figueroa and Firefighter Jones made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community,” said Senator Hurtado. “I am proud to honor their memory, by recognizing their heroic actions, and the sacrifice that they made on behalf of Porterville.”
SCR 14 will designate a portion of State Route 65 in the city of Porterville as “Fire Captain Ramon 'Ray' Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones Memorial Highway.”
The two men were killed in the Porterville Library Fire on February 18, 2020 while conducting a search to ensure that there were no civilians still in the building. Unfortunately, the men succumbed to fatal injuries which were incurred during their search.
