Huntington Beach man leads law enforcement on high speed chase

KETTLEMAN CITY — A Huntington Beach man was arrested Saturday after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase in a stolen car, according to authorities.

A little after noon on Saturday, a Kings County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy said he received a radio broadcast for a stolen silver Mercedes Benz that was seen driving recklessly on Interstate 5 near Kettleman City.

Around 10 minutes later, the deputy said he spotted the alleged stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Highway 41 and Bernard Drive in Kettleman City and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Officials said the driver, later identified as Akiah Magee from the Huntington Beach area, sped away and refused to stop, which lead to a pursuit.

The pursuit traveled through the business district of Kettleman City and then south on Interstate 5 at speeds of approximately 90 mph, Sheriff’s officials said. At one point the deputy terminated the pursuit due to the high volume of traffic, he said.

Once traffic became light again the pursuit was reinitiated. Officials said the California Highway Patrol assisted in deploying a pursuit intervention device on the vehicle, but it failed and the pursuit continued south on Interstate 5 with CHP as the lead.

Officials said Magee turned off of Interstate 5 and entered the EZ Trip Travel Center and drove around the parking lot, appearing to be looking for another vehicle to steal. Eventually he re-entered Interstate 5 and headed north.

Deputies said Magee was able to avoid a second pursuit intervention device that was deployed by KCSO.