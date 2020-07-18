Hundreds show support for law enforcement during "Back the Blue" rally

HANFORD — Hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning to show their support for law enforcement during a “Back the Blue” rally.

The rally took place in front of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office on west Lacey Boulevard. Attendees waved American flags, “Thin Blue Line” flags and held posters supporting law enforcement as passing cars honked their horns in support.

Rally organizer Brad Beaumont said although he’s seen a lot of anti-police sentiment recently, he knows many people who support law enforcement and wanted to give them a way to show that support, so he decided to organize the rally.

He put the event on Facebook and it began to be shared, resulting in hundreds of supporters lining the block Saturday — more than he even expected.

“There are a lot of people who want to express their appreciation for law enforcement,” Beaumont said, adding he supports law enforcement officers because they are they to protect everyone, and it shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing to support them.

Bea Chennault made posters and waved a thin blue line flag along with some members of her family at the rally.

Chennault said she has family members in law enforcement and attended the event to show her support for them. She said she is tired of seeing the violence and needless killing of both civilians and police officers across the nation.

“Two wrongs don’t make a right,” she said, adding she believes there should be accountability all around. “It’s just craziness — it’s scary and sad that it’s come to this. We need prayer, that’s for sure.”