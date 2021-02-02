Hundreds of residents receive COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru event

LEMOORE — Aria Community Health Center, West Hills College Lemoore and the Kings County Department of Public Health partnered on Saturday to host a drive-thru public vaccination event.
“It’s a pleasure to serve and we’ve got a great group of people that are helping out,” Aria CEO John Blaine said. “Good people from West Hills, from the health department, from Aria, volunteers from the community — everybody’s coming together because they understand how important it is to get these vaccines into people’s arms.”
The no-cost drive-thru was held at WHCL with the goal to administer 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Cars began lining up on College Avenue before the event started at 9:30 a.m.
After confirming their appointment and paperwork, residents were instructed to drive to the area where Aria would administer them the vaccine and then they had to wait 15-30 minutes to be observed for any side effects.
There were no issues with the vaccine and for those who are still unsure about the science surrounding the vaccine, Blaine said the risk of illness or death is real.
“The vaccines weren’t invented yesterday. The development has occurred over the last 150 years,” Blaine said. “It’s not brand new technology, it’s just developing technology. It’s safe, it’s effective, get vaccinated.”
KCDPH Director Ed Hill called it a “fortuitous circumstance” that all three parties were able to collaborate on the event to hopefully begin to eradicate COVID-19. Kings County is currently in the Widespread Purple Tier with a current daily adjusted COVID-19 case rate of 77.2 per 100,000 and the seven-day average testing positivity at 17.5%.
“We hope to see a decrease in the disease for sure,” Hill said. “We want to see a steady decline and hopefully eventually a stopping out of it.”
Hill said the county received 900 doses of the vaccine last week — the most they’ve received in one week and almost double their average of 592 per week.
“This is a perfect example of what we can do as a community if we get the vaccines that we need,” Hill said. “The biggest thing is the supply. We don’t have a supply anymore and once we get a supply, we’ll be able to move quickly with it.”
Hill also added that they hoped the event would put a “huge dent in our waiting list,” which currently has more than 2,000 residents all 65 years and older. The residents on the waitlist were the ones the county called first for the event on Saturday. Those who received the first dose on Saturday will receive a second dose in about 28 days at a similar event.
After the influx of vaccines were received last week, Aria called WHCL on Wednesday afternoon to ask if they were willing to host the event. Despite the short notice, WHCL President Kristin Clark said they were thrilled to help the community.
“We’re willing to do more of these in the future,” Clark said. “This is a great community service event for our employees to give back to our community who supports us so well. … We want to see the community immunized and people get back to life the way it used to be.”
The event was also an opportunity for WHCL’s nursing students to receive clinical hours as nearly 20 of them helped administer the vaccine.
“They’re in clinical settings getting this kind of practice already, but to be out here as part of a community service project … it’s fantastic,” Clark said.
The KCDPH also had an event at Home Garden where they partnered with Family HealthCare Network to administer 100 doses.
“We’re focusing on that area because it’s one of our areas that has a higher testing positivity rate,” Hill said.
With a vaccine supply that continues to run out quickly, the Kings County Board of Supervisors actually submitted a letter to the state asking for more vaccines, according to Hill.
The good news for the county is they received confirmation they would receive another 900 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week. They’re hoping the vaccines they’re allocated will continue to increase each week, which would allow them to hold more public vaccination events.
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
