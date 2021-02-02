Hundreds of residents receive COVID-19 vaccine at drive-thru event

LEMOORE — Aria Community Health Center, West Hills College Lemoore and the Kings County Department of Public Health partnered on Saturday to host a drive-thru public vaccination event.

“It’s a pleasure to serve and we’ve got a great group of people that are helping out,” Aria CEO John Blaine said. “Good people from West Hills, from the health department, from Aria, volunteers from the community — everybody’s coming together because they understand how important it is to get these vaccines into people’s arms.”

The no-cost drive-thru was held at WHCL with the goal to administer 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Cars began lining up on College Avenue before the event started at 9:30 a.m.

After confirming their appointment and paperwork, residents were instructed to drive to the area where Aria would administer them the vaccine and then they had to wait 15-30 minutes to be observed for any side effects.

There were no issues with the vaccine and for those who are still unsure about the science surrounding the vaccine, Blaine said the risk of illness or death is real.

“The vaccines weren’t invented yesterday. The development has occurred over the last 150 years,” Blaine said. “It’s not brand new technology, it’s just developing technology. It’s safe, it’s effective, get vaccinated.”

KCDPH Director Ed Hill called it a “fortuitous circumstance” that all three parties were able to collaborate on the event to hopefully begin to eradicate COVID-19. Kings County is currently in the Widespread Purple Tier with a current daily adjusted COVID-19 case rate of 77.2 per 100,000 and the seven-day average testing positivity at 17.5%.