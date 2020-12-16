Hundreds of cars surprise veteran for 95th birthday

HANFORD — The “Top Gun Anthem” and “Danger Zone” played from a loud speaker as hundreds of cars made their way down Franklin Way and into the small cul-de-sac for a special moment.

Roy Harmon, a Navy veteran of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War, was given a drive-by birthday surprise with over 300 cars on Saturday.

“It was mind-boggling to me,” Harmon said. “I could never comprehend getting that many people to drive down the street. It was beautiful.”

As he sat at the front of his driveway waving to cars, Harmon was flanked by a dozen family members who drove down that morning from Folsom, El Dorado, Lancaster and Sacramento. It was his first time seeing the majority of his family in nine months due to COVID-19.

“I didn’t ever expect to see half of these people here,” Harmon said. “My granddaughters and my great-granddaughters. We got quite a crew going.”

Started by the Hanford Police Department, community members, including from NAS Lemoore, honked their horns in decorated cars. Many had balloons and writing on their windows wishing Harmon a happy birthday and others carried large American flags. Some even dropped off gifts.

The line of cars stretched for more than a mile with the drive-by celebration lasting several minutes. During the drive-by, Harmon exclaimed that he would never forget this birthday.

“I don’t know if I could give you an expression of what I thought,” Harmon said. “But it was just so much pleasure for me. I never expected anything like that.”