Hundreds attend candlelight vigil to remember Ryan and Zach

HANFORD — There were tears, laughs and, above all, love inside the Neighbor Bowl on Saturday.
Hundreds came together to remember Ryan and Zach Hulbert during a candlelight vigil. Friends, teammates and coaches spoke about the two siblings and the impact their lives had on them for nearly an hour.
“It’s heartwarming and just amazing to see the love, and knowing that both my niece and nephew had such an impact on this community is just truly amazing,” Marilyn Galindo, Ryan and Zach’s aunt, said.
Tables held poster boards with encouraging messages written by those in attendance and were bookended by large photos of Ryan and Zach. Photos lined the tables along with jerseys, softballs, baseballs, flowers, candles and more.
The siblings were stabbed to death on March 22. Garrett Leyva, Ryan’s ex-boyfriend, is the suspect in custody after he called 911 and admitted to the killings, according to police.
“This week started out hard,” Galindo said. “You wake up Monday morning thinking you’re just going to go about your day and then something tragic happens in your life, to your family.
“You just end up feeling the love, so it just makes it a little bit easier. I can’t thank this community and everybody that has shown up for my sister and it’s amazing to see and that’s why I love living in this little community that I do.”
Hanford Youth Softball President Lisa Chavarin helped organize the candlelight vigil and said it was important to have the event for the community.
“To give somewhere for all the kids and the community, a place to come and gather and support each other, say some words, let Estella know that she has a lot of support,” Chavarin said.
A prayer opened and closed the vigil with words from coaches and teammates in between. Softball teammates Bella Culp and Arianna Chavarin described the bus rides with Ryan and her spirit on the field. Hanford coach Dalton Silva remembered Zach’s character and expressed his support for Ryan and Zach’s mom, Estella.
“It’s a great feeling to know that they have those memories because of course I have my memories of my own with them and the family, but to know that everybody here has at least one memory of them that was full of joy, it’s great to know,” Galindo said. “It touches my heart to know that they have those.”
A moment of silence was held for Ryan and Zach during the vigil.
“It’s so overwhelming,” Chavarin said about the support of the community. “Just looking at the whole crowd — amazing. Blessed.”
The trying week saw the community come together to honor Ryan and Zach with various tributes at a softball game on Tuesday, a baseball game on Wednesday, a girls soccer match on Thursday, a football game on Friday, and the vigil on Saturday evening.
“It has meant the world to her and [Estella] definitely has shown the strength from everybody coming together,” Galindo said. “[The community] coming together has made her an amazing person to handle this.”
Noe Garcia can be reached at (559) 583-2431 or ngarcia@hanfordsentinel.com. Follow Noe on Twitter at @noecarlosgarcia.
