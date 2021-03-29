Hundreds attend candlelight vigil to remember Ryan and Zach

HANFORD — There were tears, laughs and, above all, love inside the Neighbor Bowl on Saturday.

Hundreds came together to remember Ryan and Zach Hulbert during a candlelight vigil. Friends, teammates and coaches spoke about the two siblings and the impact their lives had on them for nearly an hour.

“It’s heartwarming and just amazing to see the love, and knowing that both my niece and nephew had such an impact on this community is just truly amazing,” Marilyn Galindo, Ryan and Zach’s aunt, said.

Tables held poster boards with encouraging messages written by those in attendance and were bookended by large photos of Ryan and Zach. Photos lined the tables along with jerseys, softballs, baseballs, flowers, candles and more.

The siblings were stabbed to death on March 22. Garrett Leyva, Ryan’s ex-boyfriend, is the suspect in custody after he called 911 and admitted to the killings, according to police.

“This week started out hard,” Galindo said. “You wake up Monday morning thinking you’re just going to go about your day and then something tragic happens in your life, to your family.

“You just end up feeling the love, so it just makes it a little bit easier. I can’t thank this community and everybody that has shown up for my sister and it’s amazing to see and that’s why I love living in this little community that I do.”

Hanford Youth Softball President Lisa Chavarin helped organize the candlelight vigil and said it was important to have the event for the community.