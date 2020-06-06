Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter protest at Hanford Civic Auditorium

Uriah Blackwell was one of those speakers and he told the crowd about how he was going to graduate from UCLA in a week and his experiences with race.

“I had to get up because as a black student leader, I’m the only black male at my institution that has any leadership position,” Blackwell said. “I caught myself and realized that I was perpetuating the problem. I preach this so much when I’m in own my own space, but coming home I was being stagnant, so I chose to stand up and really push what I say forward and put myself on the front line.”

Blackwell was the chairperson for the Student Initiated Outreach Committee at UCLA, which helps get students of color into the university. He also attended Hanford West from 2012-2014 for his freshman and sophomore years.

A moment of silence was also held for George Floyd and flameless candles with lights were lit when the 25 names of African Americans who were killed by police officers were read aloud.

The Black Lives Matter protest came together in under a week. It started with the creation of the “Hanfords Peaceful Protest – Unite The Town” Facebook page on May 31. The “Peaceful Protest – Justice for George Floyd” event was posted soon after.